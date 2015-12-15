Zynga Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Record Quarterly Revenue and Bookings

Momentum Across All Aspects of Growth Strategy

Raises Full Year 2021 Revenue and Bookings Guidance

Announces Agreement to Acquire Chartboost

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZNGA #ZNGA–Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today released financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 by posting management’s Q1 2021 Quarterly Earnings Letter to its Investor Relations website. Please see the attached Quarterly Earnings Letter or visit http://investor.zynga.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to access the letter.





“We are off to an excellent start in 2021 with record Q1 results driven by breakout performances from our live services, new games and hyper-casual portfolio,” said Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer at Zynga. “Today, we announced our intent to acquire Chartboost, a leading advertising and monetization platform. This transformational acquisition will combine Zynga’s high-quality games portfolio and first-party data with Chartboost’s proven advertising and monetization platform to create a new level of audience scale and meaningfully enhance our competitive advantage in the mobile ecosystem.”

Q1 Growth Highlights:

Record Quarterly Revenue and Bookings Driven by our Live Services Portfolio:

Delivered best quarterly revenue and bookings performances in Zynga history, driven by an all-time best revenue and bookings quarter for our Social Slots portfolio, in addition to our highest Q1 performances by Empires & Puzzles , Words With Friends , CSR2 and our Casual Cards portfolio. Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells also continues to build momentum and was a meaningful contributor to our live services growth.

, , and our Casual Cards portfolio. also continues to build momentum and was a meaningful contributor to our live services growth. Record average mobile daily active users (DAUs) of 38 million, up 85% year-over-year, and average mobile monthly active users (MAUs) of 164 million, up 139% year-over-year, primarily driven by our recent additions of Toon Blast, Toy Blast and Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio.

Recently Launched Puzzle Combat with Additional New Title Launches Planned in 2021 and Beyond:

In April, we launched Puzzle Combat worldwide, and early player engagement gives us confidence in our ability to gradually scale the game over the coming quarters.

worldwide, and early player engagement gives us confidence in our ability to gradually scale the game over the coming quarters. As we progress through 2021, we expect to release FarmVille 3 worldwide and Star Wars: Hunters™ worldwide.

Success in Hyper-Casual Continues with Rollic’s Games Topping the Charts:

Rollic, one of the fastest-growing hyper-casual companies in the world, delivered its all-time best revenue and bookings quarter with its launches of High Heels! and Blob Runner 3D , which reached the #1 and #2 top free downloaded games positions in the U.S. App Store, respectively.

and , which reached the #1 and #2 top free downloaded games positions in the U.S. App Store, respectively. Rollic is attracting new audiences into Zynga’s network by creating universally fun games that are trending in popular culture and leading social media networks including TikTok.

Cross-Platform Play Development Expands with Announcement of Star Wars: Hunters and Acquisition of Echtra:

We announced our first cross-platform play title will be Star Wars: Hunters , a free-to-play competitive arena combat game made in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games that will be coming to mobile and Nintendo Switch players later in 2021.

, a free-to-play competitive arena combat game made in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games that will be coming to mobile and Nintendo Switch players later in 2021. Acquired Echtra Games, a talented development team with extensive cross-platform play tools and experience to develop a new action role-playing game.

Record International Revenue and Bookings with Asia a Key Contributor:

Achieved record Q1 international revenue and bookings primarily driven by Toon Blast , Empires & Puzzles , Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio, Toy Blast and Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells .

, , Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio, and . Asia continues to be a key driver of our international growth, and we are seeing positive early results with High Heels! and Blob Runner 3D both reaching the #1 top free downloaded games position in the China App Store.

Transformational Ad Tech Acquisition Accelerates Zynga’s Advertising Platform Strategy:

Today, we announced that we entered into an agreement to acquire Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, with a massive global audience base of more than 700 million monthly users and a broad network of advertising and publishing partners.

The addition of Chartboost’s scale and ad tech capabilities, combined with our high-quality games portfolio and first-party data, will meaningfully enhance Zynga’s competitive advantage within the mobile ecosystem.

Zynga will acquire Chartboost for approximately $250 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments. Following the anticipated close of this transaction in Q3 2021, Chartboost is expected to be immediately accretive to Zynga while unlocking additional growth and margin expansion opportunities in 2022 and beyond.

