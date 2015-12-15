Xsolla Acquires Slemma, an Advanced Data Analytics and Visualization Company

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analytics–Xsolla, the video game commerce company powered by its Transaction Engine and Business Engine to help developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimize their games globally, has announced the acquisition of Slemma, an advanced data analytics and visualization reporting platform. The web-based tools allow users to create simple, easy-to-use and dynamic data reports with customizable dashboards. Xsolla will integrate Slemma’s product suite into the Publisher Account to provide clients with next-level data visualizations, even connecting to third party tools and services including Amazon RDS, Microsoft Azure, Google Analytics, Facebook, Twitter, Zendesk, Salesforce and many more.





“Everything we do at Xsolla focuses on providing the best experience, tools and services to all of our developer, publisher, and platform partners so that they can have the most successful product launch possible,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “We’re committed to adding to our slate of services whether we build organically ourselves or bring additional companies and products into the fold.”

“At Slemma, we have always believed that data analytics and business intelligence help businesses succeed,” said Aleksey Yudin, Head of Slemma at Xsolla. “We are very excited to become a part of Xsolla’s video game commerce business and support its analytical platform. Together, we will be able to create a truly unique ecosystem, providing games with access to advanced data reporting and visualization tools.”

New Slemma features will be incorporated into Xsolla’s already existing data analytics offerings in the Publisher Account dashboard, throughout this year. For more information, please visit www.xsolla.com or https://slemma.com.

About Slemma:

Slemma is the advanced data analytics company that helps its clients to easily create customizable dashboards and presentations to discover valuable business insights. It empowers business leaders and team members to monitor and improve KPIs, speed up internal decision-making, win more clients, and increase transparency in their company. Slemma was originally designed for small to medium-sized businesses, though it can be used by organizations of all sizes and verticals. Since 2013, 1000+ companies including Sega, Crytek, Booking.com, Kount, Treasure Data have been using Slemma to interpret their business data. For more information, please visit https://slemma.com.

About Xsolla:

Xsolla is the video game commerce company, powered by its Transaction Engine and Business Engine, that helps developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimize their games globally. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla Transaction Engine powers the full suite of cloud-based tools to promote and monetize projects, while Xsolla Business Engine provides clients with the roadmap to maximize those tools, and connect them with industry partnerships to expand their business. The two work seamlessly together — for businesses of all sizes, from indie to enterprise — to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing and monetization so they can increase their audience, sales and revenue. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games and KRAFTON. For more information, please visit www.xsolla.com.

