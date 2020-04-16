WiSA Announces Certification of Platin’s Milan 5.1 Wireless Home Theater Speaker System

-White label WiSA Certified 5.1 audio system now available for branding and licensing worldwide-

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) and comprised of leading consumer electronics brands, today announced the certification of the Milan 5.1 Wireless Home Theater speaker system from Platin, a division of Hansong Technology. The Milan 5.1 Wireless Home Theater solution is a “white-label” product, available immediately for licensing and rebranding by consumer electronics and audio companies worldwide and allows brands to provide an immersive 5.1 audio experience within sound bar price points.

The Milan 5.1 Wireless Home Theater speaker system works WiSA Certified™ audio transmitters to provide room-filling, immersive audio experiences. The Milan is comprised of four two-way satellites, a two-way center channel and a subwoofer. All five speakers receive high-definition audio wirelessly and require only a power connection for operation.

“Consumers deserve high performance audio solutions that deliver amazing sound at affordable prices,” said Helge Kristensen, Sr. VP, Hansong Technology and a director of Summit Wireless Technologies. “Hansong and Platin Audio are focused on providing audio products that incorporate the latest technologies, deliver amazing experience, and are simple to install and set-up.”

All WiSA Certified and WiSA Ready™ components work together seamlessly to deliver wireless, multi-channel audio and authentic movie theater sound that immerses the listener into their favorite TV, movies, music, sports, and games. As a result, consumers can expect an audiophile experience without the typical barriers of a complicated installation and set-up process.

“We are encouraged to see the assortment of WiSA Certified speaker systems grow with the addition of another great immersive audio system that aggressively attacks price points typically dominated by sound bars,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “WiSA solutions continue to expand the wireless home audio category and the Milan system will allow more households to enjoy immersive audio and the entertainment that it creates.”

The WiSA Association and its members are committed to revolutionizing the home entertainment experience by delivering immersive, uncompressed, high-definition, multichannel sound through the universal standards established and certified by the WiSA Association.

For more information about the WiSA Association, its technology and products, please visit www.wisaassociation.org.

About Hansong Technology

Hansong Technology was established in 1998 as a manufacturer of high performance, premium audio equipment. Since that time, the company profile has significantly expanded at a controlled pace to cover ODM and OEM manufacturing in multiple areas of consumer and commercial electronics. The current experience includes products such as home theater Hi-Fi and AV systems, custom installation product, professional audio, wireless technologies and commercial audio products. The workforce has kept pace with the company’s product expansion and has grown from 70 employees to nearly 1400 full time employees today. The engineering department is second to none with over 140 individuals in various disciplines from Industrial Design, mechanical, electrical and software engineering to project management. The company’s latest focus has been on AI and IoT lead us to establish and launch our ODM cloud so we today provide complete turnkey solutions.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

