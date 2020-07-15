Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Named as One of Forbes’ Best Temporary Staffing Firms 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), a global provider of staffing services, today announced that it has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2020.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on July 14, 2020 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

America’s Best Temporary Staffing Firms is comprised of the best recruiting agencies based on the results of independent surveys involving over 26,500 recruiters and 5,400 job candidates and hiring managers. Out of more than 22,500 recruiting agencies in the United States, Volt is proud to be recognized as one of America’s Best Temporary Staffing Firms.

“We are honored to be named by Forbes to America’s Best Temporary Staffing Firms in its inaugural year,” said Linda Perneau, Volt’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our storied history and long-standing relationships with some of the country’s most respected companies demonstrates our established rank in the industry, and this award is a reminder that the key to our continued success is our focus on the needs of our clients, candidates and employees.”

About Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services, and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.

