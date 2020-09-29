Universities and Colleges Select Kiana Digital Contact Tracing for Safe Return to Campus

Kiana Privacy-Preserving Solution Requires No App or Software, Only Existing WiFi Infrastructure

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Analytics—Kiana Analytics, Inc., the premier location-based platform company that delivers accurate proximity solutions to organizations worldwide, today announced it has been selected by numerous universities and colleges to assist with rapid response measures to reduce COVID-19 exposure outbreaks on their campuses including Dominican University.

E&I Cooperative Services, the largest, member-owned, non-profit purchasing cooperative serving the needs of education, also endorsed Kiana with a negotiated contract.

Kiana Digital Contract Tracing Solution uses device and location-based analytics to help stop virus spread. Kiana Analytics was highlighted by Gartner as a top representative vendor.

“Thousands of new coronavirus cases continue to emerge on college campuses. We’re excited to work with universities and corporations to enable a safe reentry,” said Nader Fathi, CEO of Kiana Analytics.

The Kiana solution offers:

Ability to immediately identify all exposed people (per CDC guidelines) to prevent new exposures.

Provides exposure report highlighting areas in need of surgical cleaning.

Digitize buildings to support business continuity after COVID-19 to create wellness-centered approach.

​Built around privacy with personal identifiable information (PII) only seen by an organization.

No app, no software, only existing WiFi networks in buildings with minimum configuration update.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Kiana uses data from our existing campus wireless device registration to privately allow authorized employees to respond to a positive case of COVID-19 by identifying possible exposures, rather than simply react based on class schedules,” said Jill Albin-Hill, VP for Operations and Technology and CIO at Dominican University.

“The Kiana solution is affordable, easy to implement, and doesn’t require special software or complicated configuration of mobile devices. Armed with this information, institutions can use Kiana’s intuitive, intelligent dashboard interface to decide how and who to privately notify about exposure, and where to dispatch cleaning personnel,” said Keith Fowlkes, Vice President, E&I Technology.

Webinar: Protecting Your College Health During Pandemic

Register for Kiana’s Webinar on Wed., Sept 30th at 10:00 AM Pacific time at www.kiana.io.

About Kiana

Founded in 2013, Kiana Analytics is a fast-growing, GDPR and CCPA compliant company with offices in Silicon Valley, and Germany. Corporate campuses, universities and colleges use Kiana’s patented device detection capabilities and cloud-based software. Visit www.kiana.io.

