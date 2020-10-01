United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) Replaces Oracle Java SE with Azul Zulu Builds of OpenJDK

Azul Zulu proved to be the only 100% open source Java Platform that met all of USTRANSCOM’s technical, service level, and cost requirements

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Azul–Azul Systems (Azul), provider of the world’s most trusted open source Java platform, today announced that the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) has decided to replace Oracle Java SE with Azul Zulu builds of OpenJDK. The agency chose Azul over other OpenJDK commercial offerings based on Azul’s lower Java support costs, superior security offerings, and better service SLAs and support response times. USTRANSCOM has purchased unlimited Zulu licenses from Azul, for both on-premises and cloud use, through its DOD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract, NASA SEWP, which went into effect in June. As Oracle Java SE and Azul Zulu builds of OpenJDK are based on the same OpenJDK source code, they provide identical Java features and performance, making for a simple transition.

USTRANSCOM is one of eleven unified combatant commands of the United States Department of Defense. Established in 1987, the command is located at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois. USTRANSCOM is a unified, functional combatant command which provides support to the other ten U.S. combatant commands, the military services, defense agencies, and other government organizations. USTRANSCOM coordinates missions worldwide using both military and commercial transportation resources. It is composed of three service component commands: The Air Force’s Air Mobility Command, the Navy’s Military Sealift Command, and the Army’s Surface Deployment and Distribution Command. The Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, which was part of the former U.S. Joint Forces Command, is now part of the U.S. Transportation Command.

“We’re very pleased that the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) has selected Azul as their strategic Java vendor,” said Scott Sellers, Azul co-founder, president and CEO. “USTRANSCOM selected Azul when they realized they could significantly reduce their Java support costs while also benefiting from the inherent advantages of an open source solution with superior support. We continue to see more and more U.S. Government agencies embrace the unique advantages of Azul’s products.”

Azul Systems (Azul) is the largest company 100% focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), providing the world’s most trusted open source Java enterprise platform. Azul’s Java runtimes power Microsoft Azure; the cloud infrastructure of companies like Bazaarvoice, Priceline, and Workday; and the operations and products of Avaya, BMW, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, and Software AG. Azul’s customers include 27% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes Top 10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, and all 10 of the world’s Top 10 financial trading companies. Azul solutions are available for developers, ISVs, enterprises with on-prem and cloud deployments, as well as for OEMs building embedded and IoT devices. Visit azul.com and follow us on Twitter @azulsystems.

