TrueFort Receives Two Industry Accolades for App and Cloud Workload Protection Innovations

Start-up was Named a Futuriom Top 40 Private Company and Fortress Platform Won Gold in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

WEEHAWKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#applicationprotection—TrueFort, the application and cloud workload protection company, today announced it was named to the inaugural Futuriom 40 list of top private companies in the cloud infrastructure market. The company’s Fortress platform was also awarded Gold in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Cloud Workload Protection.

“We congratulate TrueFort as Gold Winner for Cloud Workload Protection in this year’s Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders. “Now in its sixth year, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. The winners demonstrate innovation and excellence in tackling today’s cybersecurity challenges.”

Futuriom is a research and analysis community focused on next-generation cloud technologies. Analysts detail the markets and companies likely to provide the most growth over the next decade, including communications, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity. The inaugural Futuriom Top 40 Report highlights five cloud technology infrastructure trends and identifies the most promising private companies leading these trends.

“TrueFort has innovated a market-first protection technology, built specifically to address the complexities and dynamic nature of modern applications and workloads across cloud and hybrid environments,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO of TrueFort. “TrueFort Fortress not only identifies threats, it also applies controls in real-time while adapting at machine speed to application and architecture changes. These capabilities continue to attract Fortune 500 customers. We are honored by these latest industry accolades.”

TrueFort powers zero trust application environments. We’re a leader in application and cloud workload protection and the innovator of TrueFort Fortress, a real-time enterprise security platform that defends high-value cloud, hybrid, and legacy environments from hidden risks using a unique application-centric approach. TrueFort was founded by former IT executives from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs. For more information visit https://truefort.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

