Top Games to Experience in Virtual Reality

The virtual reality is a simulated environment created by computer software that can be similar or different from the real world.

Today, this technology has wholly amalgamated into our lives. The applications of virtual reality include video games, education, medicine, and the military.

The fictional environment and characters make users feel immersed in any real surroundings, and they start believing and accepting the artificial atmosphere. They are even able to move around it and interact with the characters.

Mostly, VR is experienced through two senses, sight, and sound, but with its rise, people now can also smell.

Virtual reality is mostly used for two primary purposes:

The simulation of an artificial atmosphere for training and education purposes.

The expansion of a fictional environment for gaming purposes.

VR is currently accessible through VR headsets or multi-projected environments that produce sound, images, and sensations for users to completely immerse in the artificial world from their current physical presence.

Virtual Reality Evolving the Gaming Industry

With the rise of virtual reality, the gaming industry has seen steady growth over the past few years. Without replacing any other entertainment form, VR has significantly impacted in making the gaming industry broader and more welcoming for new users.

The amalgamation of virtual reality with computer games gives the gamers a fantastic opportunity to entirely experience the perception of game action and experience a real-life situation through a three-dimensional simulated artificial environment.

Users today are investing more money on their entertainment budget, especially in VR gaming. The integration of virtual reality in the gaming market has seen a widespread increase over the last ten years.

According to Statista, the VR gaming revenue of the United States alone has a forecast to increase up to 19.5 billion USD by the end of 2025, which undoubtedly is going to be a massive success for the US gaming industry.

Since we see how VR gaming has improved the users’ experience globally, let’s discuss what features attract the gamers most.

Expanded Content

The feature that users found most attractive is VR’s expanded content.

This high-class boosting factor of VR, evolving with time, has made the users’ experience more impressive and engaging.

The Genres like shooter, explorations, and simulations have dropped a significant impact on gamers resulting in a broader size of the gaming market.

Enhanced User Engagement

Its improved user engagement is playing a pivotal role in bringing the occasional gamers back. The number of engaging tools, including hand controllers and gaming headsets are more attractive than flat screens. When these occasional gamers are updated with new engagement tools, they find it difficult to resist and are more likely to return.

Cutting-Edge Capabilities That Improve the Game Environment

The introduction of headsets and controllers has proven to be a significant crossroad for gamers. Players can now create their gaming environment according to their own will. Most users find this feature more attractive as this expands their chances to explore the simulated environment.

Top Four Virtual Reality Games

With the variety of hardware and software for VR gaming, including play station VR, Oculus Quest 2, value index, Orbulus, Incell, etc., these are our five picks for this year we would not want you to miss.

1. Eleven Table Tennis

Eleventh Table Tennis is a complete turnover in the VR gaming industry. The research says, “it’s not just a good game but a bloody brilliant one.”

It is the unique and most natural VR table tennis game the world has ever seen. Nearly 10,000 people purchased this game on Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 for $20 amidst the covid era.

The Eleven Table Tennis makes it so subtle that players often lean on the table that physically isn’t there. The software makes you completely immersed in the game that you start doubting the table is there.

The only way it differs from ping pong is that you physically need to meet your opponents once a week and pay the membership fee for it. Whereas eleven table tennis gives you limitless access at a one-time price and is pandemic secure, it means you can play it at your home with PCR VR headsets or different VR systems.

2. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

The Bandai Namco Entertainment’s advanced flight simulation VR video game was released for Xbox one and playsation4 in January 2019.

After Ace combat 4 aced the skies in 2004, ace combat 7 sold approx 2.5 million units making it a massive milestone for the franchise.

It is a tremendous package for fighter plane enthusiasts who love jumping into a cool fighter jet, giving it a lively air fight experience.

You need to plan your attack, chase your enemy, and boom! Missile it down. However, the game can get challenging because your jet is continuously moving, and you have significantly less time to decide when and where to hit. Still, if you’re an aviation enthusiast, it’s the perfect space for you.



3. No Man’s Sky

The hello games published science fiction and survival game that has the purpose of exploring an infinite universe.

The game was globally released for Microsoft Windows and play station 4 in August 2016, for XBOX 1 in July 2018, and in November 2020 for XBOX series X, Play station 5, and series S consoles.

It is an adventurous game where you travel the never known planets across the universe. The never encountered world, where the star is a light of a far-off sun, revolved by the planets filled with life, oceans, and unidentified species.

Sounds great? But here comes the real challenges. The planets all yours to visit are the precarious world with a unique form of life, dangerous caves, and mysterious oceans.

Each of these planets has a different landscape, with its distinctive ecosystem, caves, and oceans all ready to haunt a vulnerable creature, which is you.

Every time these encounters will test your limits, and you being a vulnerable human, have to survive this hazardous situation.

4. Batman: Arkham VR

It is a short span adventurous game that is played with a first-person perspective. The game can be played using a Playstation VR or Oculus Rift.

In the short span of game time, the experience might be horrifying but worth it if you’re a novice at Playstation VR.

The game is depicted as a nightmare or illusion caused by a joker’s blood. The alarm’s echo can be sporadically heard, where Alfred struggles to wake the batman up, and Wayne is listening to voicemail letters from the late joker.

It is an audacious game that features no conflict; instead, it emphasizes cracking puzzles to discover clues that will progress the mystery.

The game highlights discretionary tasks with thirty encounters from the supervillain Riddler.

Future of Virtual Reality Gaming

There’s a large pool of people who want to invest in gaming technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality. With VR, AR and XR’s evolution, the gaming industry has started developing these technologies into their productions.

From the healthcare departments to the gaming and automobiles industry, Virtual reality is significantly changing the way things are done.

Since we have already entered a new decade, a decade where technology will take over many things, VR gaming is one of many gamers’ concerns. After the virtual reality took over a massive turn in 2014, it has come a long way since then.

In 2019, the VR gaming industry earned $286.7 while in 2020, it made $2.3 billion, making the sales a considerable success altogether.

The virtual reality gaming market is expected to reach USD 40.25 by 2025, generating a CAGR of 32.75 over the forecast period of 5 years, i.e. 2020-2025.

With covid limiting physical interactions, Virtual reality will have fast growth in upcoming years. Today we cannot define VR as a niche but a technology that has smoothly incorporated our everyday lifestyle and will have an impressive increase in the coming years.

Upcoming VR Games For 2021

Gaming studios all around the world are setting their bars high for VR gaming. After the constant spill of 2020 virtual reality games, there’s a new relentless flow of such games with expanded content coming down the pipeline this year.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming games we can’t wait to play.

1. Vertigo 2

Vertigo remastered remake and Sulubo production’s VR game is a single-player adventure game made for high-end VR.

The game shows some classically weird aliens who woke up to conclude their goal and reach their home but unfortunately, found themselves very far from their mission.

The aliens have observed themselves in quantum reactor VII’s underground. Now they have to struggle to explore quantum reactor VII’s depths, where humans have captured them for their scientific research services.

While struggling their way to the middle of quantum, they find a plethora of flora and fauna escaping from another universe and some dark android refuge forces whose job is to free the reactor from all other lives.

With the struggle to decide who to trust and who to not, these aliens find some excellent scientific features and technologies that can help them solve their mysteries, combat the dark forces and explore their way back home.

2. The Climb 2

The joy of climbing a mountain in the new city comes alive with The climb 2, the thrilling new maps, refined infrastructure and unique city setting with breathtaking views are what this game will bring along.

You can climb the majestic peaks, cross the gigantic caves and discover the unveiled shortcuts to find your path towards the top.

You can climb the majestic peaks, cross the gigantic caves and discover the unveiled shortcuts to find your path towards the top.

In the game, you can explore the epic peaks of mountains without any rope with gaming headset and gaze at the urban settings to feel the hustle and experience spectacular views as you reach the grand heights.

Cosmophobia

It is the survival horror game where the player has to escape a space ship filled with nightmares.

In the game, you will need to explore the assets that can help you return to your home planet, earth, while you’re being watched by an unknown creature that can be constantly heard throughout the trailer.

Conclusion

Computer games’ evolution with virtual reality technology has given the players a perfect simulated environment, where they can genuinely immerse and play from the first person’s perspective in engaging games.

With the progress of VR in the gaming industry, we cannot miss a few games such as Ace combat 7 and Batman, Arkham, etc. These games can be played using oculus quest 2, Orbulus, play station VR and other advanced laptops and computers to operate the running headsets.

