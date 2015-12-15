The Astrocast Nanosatellite IoT Network Goes Live

Successful Launch of Five Satellites on SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Delivers the Most Advanced Low Earth Orbit Nanosatellite Network on the Market Today

LAUSANNE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Iot–Astrocast announced today, that the Astrocast Nanosatellite IoT Network has officially gone live after the successful launch of five new satellites on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. With this launch, the Astrocast Network becomes one of the most advanced nanosatellite IoT Networks available and the first Swiss telecom satellite operator.

“This is a critical milestone for both Astrocast and a long list of customers and partners,” said Fabien Jordan, CEO of Astrocast. “With the Astrocast Network, our customers will have two-way communications with their IoT assets even into some of the world’s most remote and challenging regions. And these five satellites are just the beginning.”

The Astrocast Nanosatellite IoT Network

The Astrocast Network delivers the most comprehensive nanosatellite constellations on the market, for IoT companies looking to monitor remote assets. Since the successful launch of two pilot satellites in 2018 and 2019, Astrocast has increased the power and performance of its nanosatellites significantly. Today’s Astrocast nanosatellites have 100 times more communication speed and onboard storage. The Astrocast Network also features:

low-latency communications from asset all the way back to headquarters

global L-Band spectrum

ultra-low power terminals with low-profile patch antennas

two-way communications

satellite propulsion to avoid debris in space

In addition, the Astronode S is two to three times less expensive than conventional bidirectional satellite IoT terminals. Astrocast will continue to grow this constellation with an additional 15 satellites on two launches later this year.

“With this first commercial launch Astrocast is immediately expanding the capacity for IoT devices around the globe. Our initial focus is in solving the critical issues of IoT devices in remote areas for the AgTech, Livestock and Environmental markets,” Jordan explained. “We are now ready to fulfill the Astrocast promise and I couldn’t be prouder of the team.”

About Astrocast

Astrocast SA is the most advanced global Nanosatellite IoT Network to tackle challenges in industries such as Agriculture & Livestock, Oil, Gas & Mining, Maritime, Environmental, Connected Vehicles, and IoT Devices. The Astrocast Network enables companies to monitor, track, assess, and communicate with critical remote assets from anywhere in the world. In partnership with Airbus, CEA/LETI, the European Space Agency, and Thuraya, Astrocast developed Astronode S, a cutting-edge terminal featuring low profile L-band antenna, ultra-low power consumption, and a small form factor. Founded in 2014 by a renowned team of experts, Astrocast designs, builds, and tests all of its products in-house, from the satellites to the terminals. The Astrocast Network will consist of 80 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) nanosatellites. Astrocast pilot customers include Actia, Marine Instruments and Wildlife Computers. For more information visit www.astrocast.com.

