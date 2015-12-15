Tech Data Announces Americas Leadership Changes to Support Transformation

Veteran channel technology leaders Sammy Kinlaw, Kevin Kennedy and Stacy Nethercoat step into new roles to drive growth in edge technologies and advanced solutions

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Data, a leading global IT distributor and solutions aggregator, announced today three key leadership appointments as part of ongoing business transformation efforts. The restructure reflects Tech Data Americas’ strategic priority to operate more cohesively and drive higher value for customers and vendors.

The Tech Data Americas leadership appointments include:

Sammy Kinlaw, Senior Vice President of North American Sales

Technology and channel leader with more than 25 years’ experience

Leadership roles at IBM, Lenovo and Lexmark

Joined Tech Data in October 2020 to lead the Endpoint Solutions business

Kevin Kennedy, Senior Vice President of Endpoint Solutions

Technology and channel leader with more than 25 years’ experience

Leadership roles at Arrow Electronics, VCE and Dell

Joined Tech Data in 2017 to lead the Advanced Solutions business

Stacy Nethercoat, Senior Vice President of Advanced Solutions

Tech Data and channel leader with more than 20 years’ experience

Leadership roles spanning marketing, sales, product management and cloud computing

Proven intrapreneur who helped formally launch cloud solutions at Tech Data

“Change creates opportunity. The transformation work Tech Data has been pursuing created an opportunity to tap into the talents of our experienced leadership team,” said Tech Data President of the Americas John O’Shea. “Sammy, Kevin and Stacy are all channel technology veterans who will add value at every step of the Tech Data partner and vendor experience.”

As part of these leadership changes, Marty Bauerlein will be exiting the business. O’Shea noted that Bauerlein joined Tech Data in 2005 and thanked him for his contributions.

The Tech Data Americas leadership reorganization supports a strategic shift to a more unified and simplified strategy by bringing together cloud, security, and data and IoT practices under Advanced Solutions and establishing a technical center of excellence.

“Our channel partners rise to the challenge of transformation every day to meet their clients’ needs,” said O’Shea. “As a leadership team at Tech Data, we’re committed to constantly challenging ourselves to transform to meet the needs of our partners, so they can help companies do great things with technology well into the future.”

O’Shea also added that the professional backgrounds Sammy Kinlaw, Kevin Kennedy and Stacy Nethercoat bring to these new leadership roles enhance the depth and diversity of IT channel experience on the Americas Executive Board and reinforce a culture rooted in the Tech Data shared values of Inclusion, Excellence, Accountability, Collaboration and Integrity.

