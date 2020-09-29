Tachyum CEO Talks About How Technology is Changing Modern Warfare at GLOBSEC 2020 Bratislava Forum

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dr. Radoslav Danilak, co-founder and CEO of Tachyum™ Inc., has been invited to speak to an audience of influential heads of state, business leaders, innovators and industry experts about the role of technology in warfare at the GLOBSEC 2020 Bratislava Forum October 7-8.

Over the past two decades, GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum has established itself as the leading platform in the Central Eastern Europe region and one of the top strategic conferences globally. The Forum facilitates free exchange of ideas and provides a meeting place for stakeholders from all sectors of society to actively shape the future for generations to come. The two-day GLOBSEC 2020 Bratislava Forum, under the theme “Let’s Heal the World Together,” will provide a platform for discussing what shape the rebuilding of the post-pandemic world could have.

Danilak has nearly 30 years of industry experience and more than 100 patents designing state-of-the-art processing systems. In 2016, he founded Tachyum to disrupt markets by solving the processing performance plateau of nanometer class chips. At GLOBSEC 2020, he will be a featured speaker on a panel discussing the subject, “The Coming Convergence – Super Technology & Warfare.” Among the early adopters of the company’s Prodigy Universal Processor are government agencies looking to leverage its ultra-low power, ultra-high-performance to enable and vastly improve next-generation defense systems, such as unmanned aircraft, underwater systems, cybersecurity, communications, analytics and more.

“The future of warfare is less likely to be won on the battlefield and more likely to be won by Artificial Intelligence (AI),” said Danilak. “Technology will be the deciding factor in how conflict will be resolved. This will play out from the standpoint of an ‘arms race’ of sorts with governments looking to build systems that can handle the most-demanding HPC, AI and ML workloads. A solution like Tachyum’s Prodigy, which will enable human brain-scale computing in 2022, 15 years ahead of any other technology, is one that is seeing a lot of traction in the government and intelligence communities. I look forward to sharing how such a solution makes a commanding difference in the future of warfare at GLOBSEC 2020.”

Retired Army Lieutenant General Richard Zahner is a career electronic intelligence specialist who headed signals intelligence at the National Security Agency (NSA) and ended his career as Army deputy chief of staff for intelligence. In a recent interview he said, “Tachyum’s new processor could help restore America’s technological edge. Prodigy’s unique attributes set the conditions to create a computing architecture fully aligned with the operational and strategic imperatives of our national strategy.”

Prodigy excels in technologies such as edge computing, IoT, HPC, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI and spiking neural networks. For example, translating between English and Chinese requires a neural network with a capacity of more than 11 terabytes and is an arduous task on currently available “supercomputer” GPU processors of 20GB each. In contrast, Tachyum’s Prodigy fits 8TB per chip which is 32TB in coherent DRAM per node.

Prodigy outperforms today‘s fastest Xeon processors while consuming 10x lower power on data center workloads, and outperforms NVIDIA’s fastest GPU on HPC, AI training and inferencing. A mere 125 HPC Prodigy racks can deliver 32 tensor EXAFLOPS. Prodigy’s 3x lower cost per MIPS and 10x lower core power requirements translate to a 4x lower data center Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), enabling savings of millions to billions of dollars.

Additional information about the GLOBSEC Forum is available at https://www.globsec-week.globsec.org/bratislava-forum

Parties interested in watching a live stream of Danilak’s panel presentation can go to https://www.globsec.org/livestream/. Information about the exact day and time to watch the live stream will be available on the Tachyum website at http://tachyum.com/.

About Tachyum



Tachyum is disrupting data centers, HPC and AI markets by providing universality, Industry leading performance, cost and power, while enabling data centers that are more powerful than the human brain. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak, and its flagship product Prodigy, the world's first and only universal processor, begins production in 2021 targeting a $50B market growing at 20% per year. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet's electricity, and 10% by 2025, low power Prodigy is critical for the continued doubling of worldwide data center capacity every 4 years.

