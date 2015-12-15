Supplyframe Announces New DesignSense Customer Wins, Model Delivery Enhancements, and Increased User Engagement

DesignSense Accelerates Design Cycles, Empowers Electronics Suppliers to Understand Buyer Intent

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supplyframe today announced DesignSense customer wins, new capabilities across its Component Search Engine model delivery service, and significant growth in engineering user engagement, highlighting the electronics value chain’s growing reliance on Supplyframe as an engine of design innovation.

“Our DesignSense solutions are at the forefront of empowering distributors and component suppliers with continuous visibility into active design cycles, part selection, and purchase intent, all captured from end user engagement across the Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) Network,” said John Schirmer, Chief Revenue Officer, Digital Media and Ecommerce of Supplyframe. “Our new customer wins, expanded capabilities, and mounting registrations are evidence of that momentum.”

Bourns, Inc., HARTING Technology Group, Micro Crystal AG, and Sager Electronics collectively have made more than 16 million new parts available via the DesignSense Models solution. DesignSense Models combines the creation, hosting, and syndication of component models across the Supplyframe DSI Network, providing technical content and improved engagement across an 8 million strong global engineering community.

Additionally, Supplyframe announced the availability of Quadcept as a newly supported CAD design tool format. Supported formats now include Altium, Eagle, KiCad, OrCad, Allegro, PADS, Zuken, and DX Designer, providing engineers with digital assets that natively and quickly integrate with their design environments.

Supplyframe has also implemented advanced Trust Check measures in its Component Search Engine model delivery services, resulting in 99% accuracy of models. In tandem with these innovations, a record number of new engineering users continue to register for Supplyframe’s Component Search Engine model delivery service, adding over 13,000 new registered users on a monthly basis, who collectively contributed to a 40% year-on-year increase in digital asset downloads.

“By adopting DesignSense Models, our electronics supplier and distributor customers are able to provide high-quality PCB symbols, footprints, and 3D models that deliver a massive productivity boost to engineers’ design flow,” said Alex MacDougall, vice president, DesignSense Solutions and Innovation. “These valuable technical assets are also syndicated across our DSI Network, providing wide availability of models and visibility globally.”

Bourns is a leading manufacturer and supplier of position and speed sensors, circuit protection solutions, magnetic components, microelectronic modules, panel controls, and resistive products. Providing ECAD models to PCB designers at the speed of a single click supports Bourns’ quest for ever better customer support. Supplyframe’s ability to upload and align all of Bourns’ existing high-fidelity 3D models was an important factor in the company’s decision to select Supplyframe DesignSense as its ECAD model provider. With a single click, Bourns customers can now design with the manufacturer’s broad product portfolio across the entire spectrum of PCB design tools.

The HARTING Technology Group is a leading global supplier of industrial connectivity technology for the three lifelines data, signal, and power. Connectivity products often pose challenges for design adoption due to their complex nature, especially with HARTING’s sophisticated product portfolio combining innovative technologies for unique solutions. Supplyframe DesignSense ECAD models were the ideal solution to make design adoption of HARTING connectors simple — with just a click and place for PCB designers.

Micro Crystal is a leading manufacturer of miniature quartz crystals (30 kHz to 250 MHz), real-time clock (RTC) modules, oscillators, and OCXOs for the world’s leading manufacturers of IoT, wearable, automotive, industrial, and medical applications. With a strong commitment to digital marketing outreach, Micro Crystal has teamed with Supplyframe DesignSense to increase its digital footprint worldwide. Providing digital design assets is a fundamental building block for better customer service and faster design adoption. DesignSense ECAD models for Micro Crystal’s entire product portfolio of advanced timing solutions are available now.

Sager Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TTI Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. company, is a North American distributor of interconnect, power, and electromechanical components from more than 90 leading manufacturers worldwide and a provider of value add solutions. Committed to customer service excellence, Sager Electronics adopted Supplyframe DesignSense ECAD models to round out its product information data set. Providing a visual experience of a component helps PCB designers quickly evaluate suitability for a design and creates a high level of trust for a particular solution. The industry-leading ECAD model generation turnaround time average of six hours was another important criteria for Sager Electronics in its decision to adopt Supplyframe’s DesignSense. Providing ECAD models in near real time meets the needs of today’s demanding engineering community.

About Supplyframe

Supplyframe’s unmatched industry ecosystem, and pioneering Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) Solutions, are transforming how people and businesses design, source, market, and sell products across the global electronics value chain. Leveraging billions of continuous signals of design intent, demand, supply, and risk factors, Supplyframe’s DSI Platform is the world’s richest intelligence resource for the electronics industry. Over 10 million engineering and supply chain professionals worldwide engage with our SaaS solutions, search engines, and media properties to power rapid innovation and optimize in excess of $120 billion in annual direct materials spend. Supplyframe is headquartered in Pasadena, Calif., with offices in Austin, Belgrade, Grenoble, Oxford, San Francisco, Shanghai and Shenzhen. To join the Supplyframe community, visit supplyframe.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contacts

Gabrielle Jasinski



gabrielle@bospar.com

708-732-3913