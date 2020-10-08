Strategy Analytics: Samsung Display Captures 50% Revenue Share to Lead the Smartphone Display Panel Market in H1 2020

High-End OLED Panels are Driving Growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global smartphone display panel market recorded total revenue of $18.6 billion in H1 2020, according to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “Smartphone Display Panel Market Share Q2 2020: Revenues Jump 2 Percent, Samsung Display Continues to Lead.”





The report finds that Samsung Display led the smartphone display market with 50 percent revenue share followed by BOE Technology and Tianma Microelectronics in the first half of the year. The smartphone display panel revenues recorded a jump of 3 percent year-over-year in H1 2020 due to the shipment of high-end OLED panels to smartphone customers. The top-three vendors captured almost 73 percent revenue share in the global smartphone display panel market in H1 2020.

Jeffrey Mathews, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics commented, “The display panel market for smartphones saw a drop in overall panel demand from customers, especially for LCD panels, owing to the pandemic. However, the demand grew for high-end OLED panels which aided in the growth of the overall smartphone display market revenues in H1 2020. Samsung Display grew its market share on the back of OLED panel demand and also gained from a one-time customer payment from Apple.”

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice at Strategy Analytics noted, “We forecast that the display panel market will overcome the challenges created by the pandemic as the demand for end-market products will grow. At the same time, the supply chain will stabilize to match the demand in H2 2020.”

