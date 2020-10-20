Strategy Analytics: eSIM-Enabled Smartphone Shipments in Western Europe Grow by 65 Percent in 2020

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics eSIM-enabled smartphones will capture an impressive 32 percent of all smartphones shipped in Western Europe in 2020. Apple iPhones and Samsung smartphones account for the vast majority of eSIM-enabled smartphones shipped there, while few Chinese brands currently offer the technology.





A record 39 million eSIM-enabled smartphones will be shipped in Western Europe in 2020. eSIM-enabled smartphones currently account for 32 percent of all smartphones shipped in the region in 2020, up from less than 20 percent in 2019.

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “Apple will account for one in four eSIM-enabled smartphones shipped in Western Europe in 2020. All new Apple iPhones shipped in the region are eSIM enabled. Samsung is also a key maker of eSIM-enabled smartphones. Its premium smartphones such as the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra use eSIM technology.”

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, noted, “Chinese smartphone brands have been slow to incorporate eSIM technology into their smartphones. This is due to the resistance in the China market to using eSIM in smartphones. We believe this is a mistake for both operators and vendors as consumers appreciate the convenience of using eSIM to manage their smartphone subscriptions.”

