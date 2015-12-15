Steel Connect Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net revenue totaled $156.0 million, as compared to $215.5 million in the prior year

Net loss was $2.2 million, as compared to a loss of $3.6 million in the prior year

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $2.7 million, as compared to a loss of $4.1 million in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA * was $21.2 million, as compared to $22.5 million in the prior year

Free Cash Flow * totaled $(21.6) million

Six-Month Financial Results

Net revenue totaled $326.0 million, as compared to $440.6 million in the prior year

Net loss was $5.7 million, as compared to income of $1.2 million in the prior year

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $6.8 million, as compared to income of $0.2 million in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA * was $43.7 million, as compared to $45.4 million in the prior year

Free Cash Flow* totaled $3.0 million

SMYRNA, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Steel Connect, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STCN) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net revenue $ 156,047 $ 215,452 $ 325,981 $ 440,605 Net (loss) income (2,196 ) (3,557 ) (5,747 ) 1,235 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (2,726 ) (4,088 ) (6,814 ) 168 Adjusted EBITDA* 21,211 22,532 43,747 45,365 Adjusted EBITDA margin* 13.6 % 10.5 % 13.4 % 10.3 % Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (20,541 ) (7,537 ) 5,186 14,873 Additions to property and equipment 1,101 6,298 2,160 10,370 Free cash flow* (21,642 ) (13,835 ) 3,026 4,503

* See reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP measures included in the financial tables. See also “ Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” below for the definitions of these non-GAAP measures.

The Company continues to evaluate the global risks and the slowdown in business activity related to COVID-19, including the potential impacts on its employees, customers, suppliers and financial results. The severity of the impact on the Company’s business for the remainder of calendar 2021 and beyond will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, the extent and severity of the impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers, the continued disruption to demand for our businesses’ products and services, and the impact of the global business and economic environment on liquidity and the availability of capital, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted. The Company continues to focus on cash management and liquidity, which includes reduction of discretionary spending, aggressive working capital management, strict approvals for capital expenditures and other actions. The Company will evaluate further actions if circumstances warrant.

Results of Operations

Comparison of the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended January 31, 2021 and 2020

Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited, in thousands) Net revenue: Products $ 91,155 $ 123,117 $ 196,863 $ 256,120 Services 64,892 92,335 129,118 184,485 Total net revenue 156,047 215,452 325,981 440,605 Cost of revenue 120,197 170,203 249,663 351,110 Gross profit margin 23.0 % 21.0 % 23.4 % 20.3 % Selling, general and administrative 21,810 31,165 48,668 53,392 Amortization of intangible assets 5,359 6,911 11,894 14,188 Interest expense 7,825 8,733 15,648 17,902 All other expenses, net 2,161 809 4,160 235 Total costs and expenses 37,155 47,618 80,370 85,717 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,305 ) (2,369 ) (4,052 ) 3,778 Income tax expense 891 1,188 1,695 2,543 Net (loss) income $ (2,196 ) $ (3,557 ) $ (5,747 ) $ 1,235

Net Revenue

Total net revenue for the second quarter decreased $59.4 million, or 27.6%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Net revenue for the Direct Marketing segment decreased by $32.0 million, primarily driven by lower volume, partially offset by a higher average price per package mailed. Within the Supply Chain segment, net revenues decreased by $27.4 million due to lower volume.

Total net revenue for the six months ended January 31, 2021 decreased $114.6 million, or 26.0%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Net revenue for the Direct Marketing segment decreased by $59.3 million, primarily driven by lower volume, partially offset by a higher average price per package mailed. Within the Supply Chain segment, net revenues decreased by $55.4 million due to lower volume.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue for the second quarter decreased $50.0 million, or 29.4%, as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased material and labor costs in both the Direct Marketing and Supply Chain segments. The increase in gross profit margin during the second quarter is attributable to a change in customer mix, our focus on customer rationalization to improve profitability, as well as cost reduction initiatives in both segments to offset the impact of COVID-19.

Cost of revenue for the six months ended January 31, 2021 decreased $101.4 million, or 28.9%, as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased material and labor costs in both the Direct Marketing and Supply Chain segments. The increase in gross profit margin during the current year period is also attributable to a change in customer mix, our focus on customer rationalization to improve profitability, as well as cost reduction initiatives in both segments to offset the impact of COVID-19.

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter decreased $9.4 million, or 30.0%, as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to decreases in employee-related, sales and marketing, and outsourced services costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as decreases in restructuring and other expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended January 31, 2021 decreased $4.7 million, or 8.8%, as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to decreases in employee-related, sales and marketing, and outsourced services costs, as well as other expenses, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by an increase in accrued taxes.

Amortization of Intangible Assets

Amortization of intangibles assets for the second quarter decreased $1.6 million, or 22.5%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Amortization of intangibles assets for the six months ended January 31, 2021 decreased $2.3 million, or 16.2%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Amortization expense decreased in both periods as our trademarks and tradenames were fully amortized in December 2020, and our customer relationships are amortized using an accelerated method, which reflects the pattern in which we receive the economic benefit of the asset.

Interest Expense

Interest expense for the second quarter decreased $0.9 million, or 10.4%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Interest expense for the six months ended January 31, 2021 decreased $2.3 million, or 12.6%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in interest expense for both periods was primarily due to lower variable interest rates on outstanding debt.

All Other Expenses, Net

All other expenses, net for the second quarter increased $1.4 million, as compared to the same period in the prior year. All other expenses, net for the six months ended January 31, 2021 increased $3.9 million, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in all other expenses for both periods was primarily due to increases in foreign exchange losses in the Supply Chain segment.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the second quarter decreased $0.3 million, 25.0%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Income tax expense for the six months ended January 31, 2021 decreased $0.8 million, 33.3%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in income tax expense for both periods was primarily due to lower taxable income in foreign jurisdictions.

Additions to Property and Equipment (Capital Expenditures)

Capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled $1.1 million, or 0.7% of net revenue, as compared to $6.3 million, or 2.9% of net revenue, for the same period in the prior year. Capital expenditures for the six months ended January 31, 2021 totaled $2.2 million, or 0.7% of net revenue, as compared to $10.4 million, or 2.4% of net revenue, for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in capital expenditures for both periods was primarily due to reduced spending as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter decreased $1.3 million, or 5.9%, as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to reduced gross profit, offset partially by a reduction in certain operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended January 31, 2021 decreased $1.6 million, or 3.6%, as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to reduced gross profit, offset partially by a reduction in certain operating expenses.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of January 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $87.6 million. As of January 31, 2021, IWCO Direct and ModusLink had a readily available borrowing capacity of $25.0 million and $8.8 million, respectively, under their credit facilities.

As of January 31, 2021, total debt outstanding, net of unamortized discounts and issuance costs, was $376.9 million, which was comprised of a $369.0 million term loan due December 15, 2022 and a $14.9 million 7.50% Convertible Senior Note due March 1, 2024, less associated unamortized discounts and issuance costs.

About Steel Connect, Inc.

Steel Connect, Inc. is a diversified holding company with two wholly-owned subsidiaries, IWCO Direct Holdings, Inc. and ModusLink Corporation, that serve the direct marketing and supply chain management markets, respectively.

IWCO Direct delivers highly-effective data-driven marketing solutions for its customers, which represent some of the largest and most respected brands in the world in markets such as insurance, financial services and multiple system operators (cable or direct broadcasting satellite TV systems). Its full range of services includes strategy, creative and execution for omnichannel marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry’s most sophisticated postal logistics programs for direct mail. Through its Mail-Gard® division, IWCO Direct also offers business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against unexpected business interruptions, along with providing print and mail outsourcing services. IWCO Direct was named one of the largest direct mail production providers in North America, with the largest platform of continuous digital print technology and a growing direct marketing agency service. IWCO Direct’s solutions enable customers to improve customer lifetime value, which, in turn, has led to longer customer relationships. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through BSI, reflecting its commitment to data security.

ModusLink is a leader in global supply chain business process management, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients’ global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions and integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poetic software, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities with sites in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Steel Connect, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) January 31,

2021 July 31,

2020 (unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,649 $ 75,887 Accounts receivable, trade, net 86,455 93,072 Inventories, net 13,942 15,354 Funds held for clients 6,604 18,755 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,680 20,475 Total current assets 219,330 223,543 Property and equipment, net 70,684 79,678 Goodwill 257,128 257,128 Other intangible assets, net 123,369 135,263 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,903 56,140 Other assets 6,482 7,420 Total assets $ 725,896 $ 759,172 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 56,779 $ 70,002 Accrued expenses 111,251 111,380 Funds held for clients 6,604 18,755 Current portion of long-term debt 5,582 5,527 Current lease obligations 13,246 14,318 Other current liabilities 29,843 29,950 Total current liabilities 223,305 249,932 Convertible note payable 8,659 8,054 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 362,638 365,468 Long-term lease obligations 37,181 43,211 Other long-term liabilities 11,186 8,509 Total liabilities 642,969 675,174 Contingently redeemable preferred stock 35,180 35,180 Total stockholders’ equity 47,747 48,818 Total liabilities, contingently redeemable preferred stock and stockholders’ equity $ 725,896 $ 759,172

Steel Connect, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2021 2020 Fav (Unfav) 2021 2020 Fav (Unfav) Net revenue: Products $ 91,155 $ 123,117 (26.0 )% $ 196,863 $ 256,120 (23.1 )% Services 64,892 92,335 (29.7 )% 129,118 184,485 (30.0 )% Total net revenue 156,047 215,452 (27.6 )% 325,981 440,605 (26.0 )% Cost of revenue 120,197 170,203 29.4 % 249,663 351,110 28.9 % Gross profit 35,850 45,249 (20.8 )% 76,318 89,495 (14.7 )% Gross profit margin 23.0 % 21.0 % 23.4 % 20.3 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 21,810 31,165 30.0 % 48,668 53,392 8.8 % Amortization of intangible assets 5,359 6,911 22.5 % 11,894 14,188 16.2 % Total operating expenses 27,169 38,076 28.6 % 60,562 67,580 10.4 % Operating income 8,681 7,173 21.0 % 15,756 21,915 (28.1 )% Total other expense (9,986 ) (9,542 ) (4.7 )% (19,808 ) (18,137 ) (9.2 )% (Loss) income before income taxes (1,305 ) (2,369 ) 44.9 % (4,052 ) 3,778 (207.3 )% Income tax expense 891 1,188 25.0 % 1,695 2,543 33.3 % Net (loss) income (2,196 ) (3,557 ) 38.3 % (5,747 ) 1,235 (565.3 )% Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable preferred stock (530 ) (531 ) 0.2 % (1,067 ) (1,067 ) — % Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (2,726 ) $ (4,088 ) 33.3 % $ (6,814 ) $ 168 (4,156.0 )% Basic net (loss) earnings per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.00 Diluted net (loss) earnings per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average common shares used in: Basic (loss) earnings per share 62,028 61,538 61,961 61,469 Diluted (loss) earnings per share 62,028 61,538 61,961 61,482

Steel Connect, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Data (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue: Direct Marketing $ 91,155 $ 123,117 $ 196,863 $ 256,120 Supply Chain 64,892 92,335 129,118 184,485 $ 156,047 $ 215,452 $ 325,981 $ 440,605 Operating income: Direct Marketing $ 5,769 $ 4,217 $ 10,706 $ 15,420 Supply Chain 4,957 5,763 10,108 12,273 Total segment operating income 10,726 9,980 20,814 27,693 Corporate-level activity (2,045 ) (2,807 ) (5,058 ) (5,778 ) Total operating income 8,681 7,173 15,756 21,915 Total other expense (9,986 ) (9,542 ) (19,808 ) (18,137 ) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (1,305 ) $ (2,369 ) $ (4,052 ) $ 3,778

Steel Connect, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations: Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (2,196 ) $ (3,557 ) $ (5,747 ) $ 1,235 Interest income — (14 ) (20 ) (30 ) Interest expense 7,825 8,733 15,648 17,902 Income tax expense 891 1,188 1,695 2,543 Depreciation 5,337 5,785 11,117 11,374 Amortization of intangible assets 5,359 6,911 11,894 14,188 EBITDA 17,216 19,046 34,587 47,212 Strategic consulting and other related professional fees 102 — 165 — Executive severance and employee retention — 62 — 372 Restructuring and restructuring-related expense 37 922 1,218 922 Share-based compensation 158 196 346 372 Loss on sale of long-lived assets 37 8 40 38 Unrealized foreign exchange losses, net 2,712 371 4,773 561 Other non-cash (gains) losses, net (314 ) 36 (10 ) (58 ) Adjustments related to certain tax liabilities 1,263 1,891 2,628 (4,054 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,211 $ 22,532 $ 43,747 $ 45,365 Net revenue $ 156,047 $ 215,452 $ 325,981 $ 440,605 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.6 % 10.5 % 13.4 % 10.3 %

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation: Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (20,541 ) $ (7,537 ) $ 5,186 $ 14,873 Additions to property and equipment (1,101 ) (6,298 ) (2,160 ) (10,370 ) Free cash flow $ (21,642 ) $ (13,835 ) $ 3,026 $ 4,503

Net Debt Reconciliation: January 31,

2021 July 31,

2020 Total debt, net $ 376,879 $ 379,049 Unamortized discounts and issuance costs 7,033 7,863 Cash and cash equivalents (87,649 ) (75,887 ) Net debt $ 296,263 $ 311,025

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, the Company uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt, non-GAAP financial measures, to assess its performance. EBITDA represents earnings (loss) before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding net charges related to interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, strategic consulting and other related professional fees, executive severance and employee retention, restructuring and restructuring-related expense, share-based compensation, (gain) loss on sale of long-lived assets, impairment of long-lived assets, unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, other non-cash (gains) losses, net, adjustments related to certain tax liabilities and (gains) losses on investments in affiliates. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less additions to property and equipment, and defines Net Debt as the sum of total debt, excluding reductions for unamortized discounts and issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents.

We believe that providing these non-GAAP measurements to investors is useful, as these measures provide important supplemental information of our performance to investors and permit investors and management to evaluate the operating performance of our business. These measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our operating results as they exclude certain items whose fluctuation from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operating results of our business. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in internal forecasts and models when establishing internal operating budgets, supplementing the financial results and forecasts reported to our Board of Directors, determining a component of certain incentive compensation for executive officers and other key employees based on operating performance, determining compliance with certain covenants in the Company’s credit facilities, and evaluating short-term and long-term operating trends in our core business segments. We use Free Cash Flow to conduct and evaluate our business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, we believe it is a useful measure of cash flows since purchases of property and equipment are a necessary component of ongoing operations, and similar to the use of Net Debt, assists management with its capital planning and financing considerations.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures assist in providing an enhanced understanding of our underlying operational measures to manage our core businesses, to evaluate performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals. Further, we believe that these non-GAAP financial adjustments are useful to investors because they allow investors to evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA include:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect historical capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

