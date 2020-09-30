Steel Connect Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net revenue totaled $164.9 million, as compared to $204.5 million in the prior year

Net loss for the quarter was $0.4 million, an improvement of $37.6 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.9 million, an improvement of $37.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA* was $24.9 million, an improvement of $10.1 million

Net cash provided by operating activities was $11.6 million

Free cash flow* totaled $11.0 million

Total debt was $386.9 million; net debt* totaled $311.0 million

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

Net revenue totaled $782.8 million, as compared to $819.8 million in the prior year

Net loss for the fiscal year was $5.3 million, an improvement of $61.4 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $7.4 million, an improvement of $61.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA* was $86.9 million, an improvement of $21.5 million

Net cash provided by operating activities was $71.6 million

Free cash flow* totaled $59.6 million

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Steel Connect, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STCN) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2020.

Three Months Ended



July 31, Fiscal year ended



July 31, 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 $ 164,857 $ 204,471 Net revenue $ 782,813 $ 819,830 (360 ) (37,981 ) Net loss (5,284 ) (66,727 ) (897 ) (38,513 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (7,413 ) (68,856 ) 24,872 14,760 Adjusted EBITDA* 86,931 65,451 15.1 % 7.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin* 11.1 % 8.0 % 11,573 24,465 Net cash provided by operating activities 71,624 20,849 593 2,699 Additions to property and equipment 12,070 14,539 10,980 21,766 Free cash flow* 59,554 6,310

* See reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP measures included in the financial tables. See also “ Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” below for the definitions of these non-GAAP measures.

The Company continues to evaluate the global risks and the slowdown in business activity related to COVID-19, including the potential impacts on its employees, customers, suppliers and financial results. The severity of the impact on the Company’s business beyond fiscal year 2020 will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, the continued disruption to the demand for our businesses’ products and services, and the impact of the global business and economic environment on liquidity and the availability of capital, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted. For the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020, COVID-19 required temporary closures of certain of ModusLink’s facilities. Additionally, although IWCO Direct operated as an essential business, it had reduced operating levels and labor shifts due to lower sales volume. As of the date of this earnings release, all of the Company’s facilities were open and able to operate at normal capacities. Additionally, to help mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company initiated cost reduction actions, including the waiver of board fees, hiring freezes, staffing and force reductions, Company-wide salary reductions, bonus payment deferrals and temporary 401(k) match suspension. The Company has fully restored the prior salary reductions; however, management continues its focus on cash management and liquidity, which includes elimination of discretionary spending, aggressive working capital management, strict approvals for capital expenditures and borrowing from its revolving credit facilities, if needed, as a precautionary measure to preserve financial flexibility. The Company will evaluate further actions if circumstances warrant.

“ I am extremely proud of the dedication of our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic as we delivered on our promises to our customers while meeting all health and safety protocols,” said Warren Lichtenstein, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “ Our continued focus on cost reduction measures and cash management have allowed us to improve our EBITDA and drastically reduce the losses for the year, despite the reduced revenue. As we start the new fiscal year, IWCO Direct’s demand continues to strengthen, and ModusLink continues to see strong demand due to shifting consumer behavior as a result of the pandemic; however, we anticipate ModusLink’s volumes will decline in fiscal year 2021 as we continue to rationalize our customer base. We remain vigilant and will continue to thoughtfully manage our operations to strengthen our company for near-term success and long-term growth.”

Results of Operations

Comparison of the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2020 and 2019 Three Months Ended July 31, Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Net revenue: Products $ 89,956 $ 124,355 $ 444,360 $ 486,902 Services 74,901 80,116 338,453 332,928 Total net revenue 164,857 204,471 782,813 819,830 Cost of revenue 124,863 167,345 619,854 670,100 Gross profit margin 24.3 % 18.2 % 20.8 % 18.3 % Selling, general and administrative 23,997 62,376 103,261 144,078 Amortization of intangible assets 6,536 7,277 27,255 30,446 Interest expense 7,544 9,616 33,969 41,951 All other (income) expenses, net 388 (4,875 ) (2,159 ) (4,646 ) Total costs and expenses 163,328 241,739 782,180 881,929 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,529 (37,268 ) 633 (62,099 ) Income tax expense 1,889 713 5,917 4,670 Gains on investments in affiliates, net of tax — — — 42 Net loss $ (360 ) $ (37,981 ) $ (5,284 ) $ (66,727 )

Net Revenue

Total net revenue for the fourth quarter ended July 31, 2020 decreased $39.6 million, or 19.4%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower volumes in our Direct Marketing and Supply Chain segments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total net revenue for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020 decreased $37.0 million, or 4.5%, as compared to fiscal 2019. The decline in revenue in the Direct Marketing segment was primarily due to lower volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue for the Supply Chain segment increased primarily due to increased volume from a client in the computing market.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue for the fourth quarter decreased $42.5 million, or 25.4%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to declines in labor and material costs in both the Direct Marketing and Supply Chain segments.

Cost of revenue for the 2020 fiscal year decreased $50.2 million, or 7.5%, as compared to fiscal 2019, also due to declines in labor and material costs in both the Direct Marketing and Supply Chain segments.

The increase in gross profit margin during both the fourth quarter and 2020 fiscal year is attributable to our focus on customer rationalization to improve profitability, as well as cost reduction initiatives in both segments to offset the impact of COVID-19.

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter decreased $38.4 million, or 61.5%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to a $32.1 million charge for accrued taxes in the Direct Marketing segment in the prior year period that did not recur, as well as cost reduction initiatives in both segments to offset the impact of COVID-19.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the 2020 fiscal year decreased $40.8 million, or 28.3%, as compared to fiscal 2019, primarily due to the $32.1 million charge in the prior fiscal year for accrued taxes that did not recur, as well as cost reduction initiatives in both segments to offset the impact of COVID-19.

Amortization of Intangible Assets

Amortization of intangibles assets for the fourth quarter and 2020 fiscal year decreased $0.7 million, or 10.2%, and $3.2 million, or 10.5%, respectively, as compared to the same periods in the prior year, due to lower amortization expense with respect to our customer relationship intangible asset.

Interest Expense

Interest expense for the fourth quarter and 2020 fiscal year decreased $2.1 million, or 21.5%, and $8.0 million, or 19.0%, respectively, as compared to the same periods in the prior year, due to the maturity and settlement of the Company’s 5.25% Convertible Senior Notes on March 1, 2019.

All Other (Income) Expenses, Net

All other income, net for the fourth quarter decreased $5.3 million, or 108.0%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the derecognition of accrued pricing liabilities in the Supply Chain segment in the fourth quarter of 2019.

All other income, net for the 2020 fiscal year decreased $2.5 million, or 53.5%, as compared to fiscal 2019, primarily due to the derecognition of accrued pricing liabilities in the Supply Chain segment, partially offset by $0.6 million in additional realized foreign exchange gains in the Supply Chain segment.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter increased $1.2 million, 164.9%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, due to a $0.7 million increase for uncertain tax positions and a $0.5 million tax provision adjustment recorded in 2020 to reflect our final 2019 tax returns.

Income tax expense for the 2020 fiscal year increased $1.2 million, 26.7%, as compared to fiscal 2019, due to increased income in foreign jurisdictions and other discreet tax adjustments.

Additions to Property and Equipment (Capital Expenditures)

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter totaled $0.6 million, or 0.4% of net revenue, as compared to $2.7 million, or 1.3% of net revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the 2020 fiscal year, capital expenditures were $12.1 million, or 1.5% of net revenue, as compared to $14.5 million, or 1.8% of net revenue, for fiscal 2019.

Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and 2020 fiscal year increased $10.1 million, or 68.5%, and $21.5 million, or 32.8%, respectively, as compared to the same periods in the prior year, primarily due to improved gross profit and related gross profit margin improvement, as well as lower selling, general and administrative expenses resulting from our continued focus on cost reduction initiatives.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of July 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $75.9 million. As of July 31, 2020, ModusLink and IWCO Direct had a readily available borrowing capacity of $4.4 million and $25.0 million, respectively, under their credit facilities.

As of July 31, 2020, total debt outstanding was $386.9 million, which was comprised of a $372.0 million term loan due December 15, 2022 and a $14.9 million 7.50% Convertible Senior Note due March 1, 2024.

About Steel Connect, Inc.

Steel Connect, Inc. is a diversified holding company with two wholly-owned subsidiaries, IWCO Direct Holdings, Inc. and ModusLink Corporation, that serve the direct marketing and supply chain management markets, respectively.

IWCO Direct delivers highly-effective data-driven marketing solutions for its customers, which represent some of the largest and most respected brands in the world in markets such as insurance, financial services and multiple system operators (cable or direct broadcasting satellite TV systems). Its full range of services includes strategy, creative and execution for omnichannel marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry’s most sophisticated postal logistics programs for direct mail. Through its Mail-Gard® division, IWCO Direct also offers business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against unexpected business interruptions, along with providing print and mail outsourcing services. IWCO Direct was named one of the largest direct mail production providers in North America, with the largest platform of continuous digital print technology and a growing direct marketing agency service. IWCO Direct’s solutions enable customers to improve customer lifetime value, which in turn, has led to longer customer relationships. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through BSI, reflecting its commitment to data security.

ModusLink is a leader in global supply chain business process management serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients’ global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, and integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poetic software, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities with sites in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

– Financial Tables Follow –

Steel Connect, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)



(unaudited) July 31,



2020 July 31,



2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,887 $ 32,548 Accounts receivable, trade, net 93,072 112,141 Inventories, net 15,354 23,674 Funds held for clients 18,755 13,516 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,475 31,445 Total current assets 223,543 213,324 Property and equipment, net 79,678 91,268 Goodwill 257,128 257,128 Other intangible assets, net 135,263 162,518 Operating right-of-use assets 56,140 — Other assets 7,420 7,325 Total assets $ 759,172 $ 731,563 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 70,002 $ 85,898 Accrued expenses 111,380 112,658 Funds held for clients 18,755 13,516 Current portion of long-term debt 5,527 5,732 Current lease obligations 14,318 127 Other current liabilities 29,950 38,919 Total current liabilities 249,932 256,850 Convertible note payable 8,054 7,432 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 365,468 368,505 Long-term lease obligations 43,211 — Other long-term liabilities 8,509 10,898 Total liabilities 675,174 643,685 Contingently redeemable preferred stock 35,180 35,186 Total stockholders’ equity 48,818 52,692 Total liabilities, contingently redeemable preferred stock and stockholders’ equity $ 759,172 $ 731,563

Steel Connect, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Fiscal Year Ended July 31, 2020 2019 Fav (Unfav) 2020 2019 Fav (Unfav) Net revenue: Products $ 89,956 $ 124,355 (27.7 )% $ 444,360 $ 486,902 (8.7 )% Services 74,901 80,116 (6.5 )% 338,453 332,928 1.7 % Total net revenue 164,857 204,471 (19.4 )% 782,813 819,830 (4.5 )% Cost of revenue 124,863 167,345 25.4 % 619,854 670,100 7.5 % Gross profit 39,994 37,126 7.7 % 162,959 149,730 8.8 % Gross profit margin 24.3 % 18.2 % 20.8 % 18.3 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 23,997 62,376 61.5 % 103,261 144,078 28.3 % Amortization of intangible assets 6,536 7,277 10.2 % 27,255 30,446 10.5 % Loss on sale of property — 571 100.0 % — 485 100.0 % Total operating expenses 30,533 70,224 56.5 % 130,516 175,009 25.4 % Operating income (loss) 9,461 (33,098 ) 128.6 % 32,443 (25,279 ) 228.3 % Other expenses, net (7,932 ) (4,170 ) (90.2 )% (31,810 ) (36,820 ) 13.6 % Income (loss) before income taxes 1,529 (37,268 ) 104.1 % 633 (62,099 ) 101.0 % Income tax expense 1,889 713 (164.9 )% 5,917 4,670 (26.7 )% Gains on investments in affiliates, net of tax — — — % — (42 ) (100.0 )% Net loss (360 ) (37,981 ) 99.1 % (5,284 ) (66,727 ) 92.1 % Less: Preferred dividends on redeemable preferred stock (537 ) (532 ) (0.9 )% (2,129 ) (2,129 ) — % Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (897 ) $ (38,513 ) 97.7 % $ (7,413 ) $ (68,856 ) 89.2 % Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.01 ) $ (0.63 ) 98.4 % $ (0.12 ) $ (1.13 ) 89.4 % Weighted average common shares used in basic and diluted loss per share 61,826 61,180 61,644 61,180

Steel Connect, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Segment Data



(in thousands)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended



July 31, Fiscal year ended



July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue: Direct Marketing $ 89,956 $ 124,355 $ 444,360 $ 486,902 Supply Chain 74,901 80,116 338,453 332,928 $ 164,857 $ 204,471 $ 782,813 $ 819,830 Operating income (loss): Direct Marketing $ 561 $ (25,924 ) $ 12,940 $ (9,154 ) Supply Chain 9,144 (4,647 ) 27,952 (3,822 ) Total segment operating income (loss) 9,705 (30,571 ) 40,892 (12,976 ) Corporate-level activity (244 ) (2,527 ) (8,449 ) (12,303 ) Total operating income (loss) 9,461 (33,098 ) 32,443 (25,279 ) Total other expense (7,932 ) (4,170 ) (31,810 ) (36,820 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,529 $ (37,268 ) $ 633 $ (62,099 )

Steel Connect, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Measures



(in thousands)



(unaudited) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations: Three Months Ended



July 31, Fiscal year ended



July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (360 ) $ (37,981 ) $ (5,284 ) $ (66,727 ) Interest income (23 ) (11 ) (61 ) (528 ) Interest expense 7,544 9,616 33,969 41,951 Income tax expense 1,889 713 5,917 4,670 Depreciation 5,835 5,726 23,075 22,058 Amortization of intangible assets 6,536 7,277 27,255 30,446 EBITDA 21,421 (14,660 ) 84,871 31,870 Strategic consulting and other related professional fees (50 ) 100 (50 ) 722 Executive severance and employee retention — 312 534 387 Restructuring and restructuring-related expense (951 ) 57 (27 ) 57 Share-based compensation 139 93 720 1,267 Loss on sale of long-lived assets 369 571 414 485 Impairment of long-lived assets — 2,546 — 3,015 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses, net 1,224 (1,835 ) (48 ) (115 ) Other non-cash gains, net (1,248 ) (4,494 ) (1,419 ) (4,265 ) Adjustments related to certain tax liabilities 3,968 32,070 1,936 32,070 Gains on investments in affiliates — — — (42 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,872 $ 14,760 $ 86,931 $ 65,451 Net revenue $ 164,857 $ 204,471 $ 782,813 $ 819,830 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.1 % 7.2 % 11.1 % 8.0 %

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation: Three Months Ended



July 31, Fiscal year ended



July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,573 $ 24,465 $ 71,624 $ 20,849 Additions to property and equipment (593 ) (2,699 ) (12,070 ) (14,539 ) Free cash flow $ 10,980 $ 21,766 $ 59,554 $ 6,310

Net Debt Reconciliation: July 31,



2020 July 31,



2019 Total debt, net 379,049 387,669 Unamortized discounts and issuance costs 7,863 8,396 Cash and cash equivalents (75,887 ) (32,548 ) Net debt 311,025 363,517

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, the Company uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net debt, non-GAAP financial measures, to assess its performance. EBITDA represents earnings (loss) before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding net charges related to interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, strategic consulting and other related professional fees, executive severance and employee retention, restructuring and restructuring-related expense, share-based compensation, (gain) loss on sale of long-lived assets, impairment of long-lived assets, unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, other non-cash (gains) losses, net, adjustments related to certain tax liabilities and (gains) losses on investments in affiliates. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less additions to property and equipment, and defines net debt as the sum of total debt, net, prior to reductions for unamortized discounts and issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents.

We believe that providing these non-GAAP measurements to investors is useful, as these measures provide important supplemental information of our performance to investors and permit investors and management to evaluate the operating performance of our business. These measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our operating results as they exclude certain items whose fluctuation from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operating results of our business. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in internal forecasts and models when establishing internal operating budgets, supplementing the financial results and forecasts reported to our Board of Directors, determining a component of certain incentive compensation for executive officers and other key employees based on operating performance, determining compliance with certain covenants in the Company’s credit facilities, and evaluating short-term and long-term operating trends in our core business segments. We use free cash flow to conduct and evaluate our business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, we believe it is a useful measure of cash flows since purchases of property and equipment are a necessary component of ongoing operations, and similar to the use of net debt, assists management with its capital planning and financing considerations.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures assist in providing an enhanced understanding of our underlying operational measures to manage our core businesses, to evaluate performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals. Further, we believe that these non-GAAP financial adjustments are useful to investors because they allow investors to evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA include:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect

