Spectralink’s Versity 92 Wi-Fi smartphones wins two Red Dot awards for high design quality

Horsens, Denmark. April 21, 2021. Spectralink has been successful in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021. The international jury has awarded the Versity 92 Series the distinction “Red Dot”, which stands for high design quality. Versity 92 has won two Red Dot awards in the category of “Mobile Phones, Tablets and Wearables” for both its scanner and non-scanner designs. As one of the world’s largest design competitions, the sought-after distinction “Red Dot” has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. Past winners of this coveted design award include Apple iPhone and Google Pixel, and Spectralink is pleased to be recognized in an elite group for our smartphone outstanding design.

Spectralink continues to build on years of innovation with their latest purpose-built, enterprise grade device without sacrificing durability or design.

Spectralink’s Versity 92 Series mobile solution delivers voice-critical communications and leading workflow applications in a sleek, compact, durable, and cost-effective enterprise-grade smartphone. With a focus on providing our end users in critical healthcare environments or dynamic retail situations with a lightweight, easy to grip, narrow form factor that fits comfortably in a pocket but with the functionality of a smart computer plus an optional scanner, we designed Versity 92 to truly eliminate the mobile worker toolbelt.

With a recessed screen and reinforced design all in a familiar smartphone form factor, Versity 92 eliminates the need for a bulky or heavy protective case. Versity 92 is durable right out of the box and will perform even if dropped, exposed to water, or faced with other harsh environments. This innovative device can also be used while wearing latex gloves, making it ideal for healthcare environments and the post-Covid world.

Spectralink CEO Doug Werking on this new innovation

“It’s an honor to see the Versity 92 achieving this distinction for high design quality in the mobile phone category. As Spectralink continues to bring to market innovative solutions for our Enterprise customers, we’ve endeavored to marry polished, accessible, lightweight design with optimized functionality in our world-class devices. Versity 92 features the same durability our smartphones are known for in a more compact form factor and competitive price point. This sleek solution enables workers in multiple industries to get the job done with enhanced communication capabilities, increased productivity, and improved customer satisfaction, all in a form factor that is slim, lightweight and durable for enterprise. At Spectralink, we believe in our ability to do extraordinary things, and designing the Versity 92 was no exception.”

Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec on the laureates

“The winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 were particularly impressive this year. The design of their products is excellent, in terms of both the aesthetic and the functionality. It’s not easy to prevail in such a strong field of competitors and to win over our jury. Consequently, I want to congratulate the laureates very sincerely on their success,” said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot.

Evaluation platform for good design

The Red Dot Award: Product Design dates back as far as 1955 and recognises the best products for a given year. The roughly 50 jurors were once again true to the motto “In search of good design and innovation” in the 2021 competition. The international panel of experts comprises specialists from a wide variety of sectors. They scrutinised the products entered in the competition in a process that spanned several days and were guided by assessment criteria such as the product’s formal quality, ergonomics and longevity.

Versity 92 Series in exhibitions, online and in the yearbook

Versity 92 Series can be seen in the online exhibition on the Red Dot website from 21 June 2021. That date also marks the beginning of the Red Dot Design Week, during which this year’s award winners and Spectralink will be celebrated online.

From 22 June 2021, Versity 92 will also be included in the exhibition “Design on Stage” in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, where all of the award-winning products are showcased. Visitors to the museum can experience the quality of the designs in a space that features contemporary design solutions and historical industrial architecture. The Red Dot Design Yearbook 2021/2022 comes out in August. The publication provides a comprehensive overview of the state of the art and trends in product design.

About Spectralink:

As an award winner in mobile technology, Spectralink has been transforming the way our customers work and communicate for 30+ years. Through our determination to do extraordinary things, we enable mobile workforces and empower our customers and partners to explore what’s next, what’s possible. With our enterprise grade, best-in-class mobile solutions, we are with our customers wherever they work, however they need us. Our people, commitment and our passion are our foundation for success.

About the Red Dot Design Award:

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 entries, the Red Dot Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after distinction “Red Dot” has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The award winners are presented in the yearbooks, museums and online. More information is available at www.red-dot.de.

Press contact:

Josephine Ornago

OutspokenPR

Phone: +39 3662250305

josephine@outspokenpr.com

Press contact at Red Dot:

Julia Hesse

Senior Manager PR & Communications

Red Dot GmbH & Co. KG

Martin-Kremmer-Straße 14-16

45327 Essen

Germany

Phone: +49 201 838885–58

j.hesse@red-dot.de

www.red-dot.org/press

Source: RealWire