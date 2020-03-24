SiTime Boosts Performance, Reliability, and Extends Battery Life for Several Garmin Devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g–SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced that Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), has chosen SiTime’s MEMS timing solutions for several of Garmin’s automotive, aviation, marine, fitness, and outdoor products.

“Garmin makes products that are engineered on the inside for life on the outside,” said Patrick Desbois, Garmin executive vice president of operations. “Our innovation focuses on developing technologies that enable our customers to enrich their experiences as they pursue their passions. SiTime’s MEMS timing solutions help extend battery life across several of our product lines.”

SiTime timing solutions are the heartbeat of customers’ electronic systems. With the deployment of 5G, IoT, and automotive electronics in challenging outdoor environments, manufacturers will need timing solutions that enable environmental robustness and solve difficult challenges, such as power, size, and reliability. With the proliferation of electronic devices, the timing market is expected to grow to $10.1B by 2024.

“Garmin creates products for active people,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “Precise time is at the heart of every GPS receiver and impacts the speed of signal acquisition as well as position accuracy. Garmin’s outdoor products encounter many environmental stresses such as shock, vibration, rapid temperature changes, and extreme temperatures. SiTime’s MEMS timing solutions are engineered to provide the highest level of robustness to such stressors and provide a powerful value-add to Garmin’s high-performing, robust, and reliable products.”

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with high performance, small size, low power, and high reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

About Garmin

For more than 30 years, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at newsroom.garmin.com, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Green Flash Media for SiTime



Jeremy Hyatt



pr@gflashmedia.com