Shamrock Capital Announces the Close of its Second Content Fund

$400 Million Fund Will Continue to Invest in Entertainment Intellectual Property Rights

Jason Sklar Promoted to Partner and Andrew Landenberger Promoted to Principal

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shamrock Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment firm, today announced the final closing of Shamrock Capital Content Fund II (“SCCF II”), with a total of $400 million in committed capital.

SCCF II is a continuation of the investment strategy of Shamrock’s inaugural content fund which raised $250 million in 2016 and acquires existing entertainment intellectual property rights across filmed entertainment, television programming, music publishing rights, recorded music masters, video games, and other forms of entertainment content. SCCF I holds an interest in more than 800 films, 1,000 television episodes, and 5,000 music compositions.

SCCF II’s limited partners comprise a diverse mix of existing and new investors to Shamrock from leading pension funds, sovereign wealth, endowments and foundations, family offices and financial institutions. Shamrock did not use a placement agent for SCCF II.

“We are very pleased to announce the close of our second content-focused fund,” said Patrick Russo, Partner at Shamrock Capital. “The market’s response to Fund II speaks to the strength of our strategy, particularly at a time when investors are seeking alternative investments with uncorrelated returns. We are grateful for the support of our many LPs and look forward to continuing to successfully execute on this unique strategy.”

Steve Royer, Managing Partner at Shamrock Capital, noted, “The closing of Fund II builds upon Shamrock’s long-term multi-fund strategy that leverages our strength and expertise across the global media, entertainment and communications sectors.”

Shamrock also announced that in connection with the close of Shamrock Capital Content Fund II, Jason Sklar has been promoted to Partner and Andrew Landenberger to Principal.

“The promotions of both Jason and Andrew alongside the close of Fund II are extremely well deserved as they have each played critical roles in our growth and success,” continued Russo. “Their continuous commitment to excellence will no doubt contribute to the success of our next fund and the firm overall in their new roles.”

Jason Sklar has been with Shamrock since 2015 and focuses on the firm’s content acquisition strategy. Prior to joining Shamrock, Mr. Sklar was an Executive Director with J.P. Morgan’s Entertainment Industries Group. He also has prior experience at Bank of America and Arthur Andersen LLP. Mr. Sklar graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arizona and earned an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business.

Andrew Landenberger is also focused on the content acquisition strategy and has significant experience in film and television content. Before joining Shamrock in 2016, Mr. Landenberger was Vice President of Corporate Finance at MGM Studios where he specialized in financial planning and reporting, valuations and M&A. He also previously worked as a consultant at Ernst & Young. Mr. Landenberger graduated magna cum laude from UCLA.

About Shamrock Capital’s Content Fund

Shamrock Capital’s Content Fund is an investment vehicle managed by Shamrock Capital that acquires existing entertainment intellectual property rights across filmed entertainment, television programming, music publishing rights, recorded music masters, video games and other forms of entertainment content. The Content Fund targets investment opportunities that possess the following key characteristics: (i) long-term revenue streams that are generated across multiple distribution platforms globally; (ii) predictable post-release performance characteristics; and, (iii) low correlation and resilience to general economic trends.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $1.9 billion of assets under management, investing exclusively in the media, entertainment, and communications sectors. Shamrock was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutional money manager with a leading group of investors including endowment and pension funds. Shamrock partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. In addition to its diverse portfolio of Entertainment IP, Shamrock’s current investments include Ad Results Media, Adweek, Appetize, Branded Cities, DeCurtis, FanDuel, Iyuno Media Group, Maple Media, Mobilitie, Omega Wireless, Pixellot, and Wpromote. For more information, visit shamrockcap.com.

