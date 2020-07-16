Semtech and H3C Build Safer Campuses with LoRa®-based Intelligent Door Locks

With access to real-time data, staff efficiently monitor building entry and exits to enhance campus safety

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that New H3C Group (H3C), a leading Chinese provider of digital infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT) products, has integrated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol into its new intelligent door lock applications to bring increased safety, efficiency and convenient management to dormitories and schools.





“By integrating Semtech’s innovative LoRa devices and LoRaWAN networking capabilities into our campus door lock solutions, H3C was able to significantly improve the management efficiency and safety of student dormitories,” said Liu Chen, H3C’s Director of Wireless Product Management. “The solution greatly simplifies management processes by completely eliminating the use of keys by students and staff, and enabling entry via a wireless fob or keycard. With LoRa-based data, staff are able to monitor who enters and exits buildings and when, enhancing campus safety and well-being.”

Colleges and universities consistently seek smarter applications to improve the safety and management of campus facilities. Based on its “one network, one platform” IoT business model, H3C’s intelligent door lock system for smart campuses consists of LoRa-based lock sensors, an integrated gateway implementing the LoRaWAN protocol, the “Oasis” IoT platform, and door lock management software. The integrated gateway implementing the LoRaWAN protocol provides comprehensive coverage and deep signal penetration, enabling the connection of door locks on campus through a single gateway. These capabilities reduce deployment cost and simplify dormitory management for staff by providing consistent campus coverage and reducing the need for individual key distribution. LoRa-based data, managed by H3C’s “Oasis” IoT platform, further increases the security of campus buildings by allowing the accurate monitoring of students entering and exiting connected buildings in real time.

“Providing deep indoor and long range wireless communication, LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol represent a proven wireless solution for connecting IoT applications throughout large buildings and campuses,” said Mike Wong, Vice President of China Sales for Semtech. “LoRa-based devices deploy simply and connect immediately to create new efficiencies and enable innovative new applications. Applications scale based on need, to enable large campuses, including universities and hotels, to increase security, reduce energy consumption and better manage the dozens of advanced systems present in these buildings – from refrigerators and water heaters, to HVAC systems, smoke detectors and thermostats.”

To learn more about LoRa devices, visit the Semtech website.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

Semtech’s LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT alliance for low power wide area network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About New H3C Group

As a leader in digital solutions, New H3C Group is committed to becoming trusted partner for business innovation and digital transformation. H3C offers a full portfolio of digital infrastructure products, from computer, storage, networking, security, and other domains. These products provide a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes Cloud computing, big data, interconnectivity, information security, new safety, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G solutions, as well as end-to-end technical services. H3C is also the exclusive provider of HPE® servers, storage and associated technical services in China. To learn more about H3C, visit www.h3c.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

