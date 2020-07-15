Rogue Games Welcomes Reggie Fils-Aimé as New Strategic Advisor

Appointment Signals Company’s Continued Expansion to Console Platforms and Commitment to Cross-Platform Gaming

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rogue Games, Inc, a leading digital games publisher, today announced the appointment of Reggie Fils-Aimé as a strategic advisor to the company as it continues its expansion to console and PC gaming platforms from Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony. Reggie Fils-Aimé brings more than 15 years of console leadership experience at Nintendo of America to Rogue Games where he will serve as a strategic advisor to the board of directors which currently includes Matt Casamassina, Dmitry Grishin, Andre Bliznyuk, and Chris Carvalho.





“Rogue has assembled an all-star team of industry leaders whose North Star is publishing fresh, innovative, stylish, and oftentimes outrageous games that stand out in a crowded marketplace,” said Matt Casamassina, Co-founder and CEO of Rogue Games. “Reggie brings to the table his unrivaled experience in the console arena which is invaluable to us as we expand our portfolio to include incredible games on Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation and PC.”

2020 is a defining year for console games with the previously announced arrival of new hardware platforms including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. As with each prior console transition in 2000, 2005, and 2013, new opportunities for publishers emerge to showcase the power of the new technology and create the next generation of game experiences for players.

“When Rogue shared its console vision with me and I saw the first games that will be arriving this summer on platforms like Nintendo Switch, I was immediately impressed by the levels of ambition and innovation,” said Reggie Fils-Aimé. “I’m always on the lookout for fast-growing and innovative companies that are ready to shape the future of games and I’m excited to join Rogue in their mission to unite and simplify games publishing across all platforms.”

Over the last few years, Rogue Games has proven to be a first mover and leader on new game services including Apple Arcade™ and Google Play Pass™ with hit titles like Super Impossible Road, Sociable Soccer™, Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler, and Outsider: After Life.

“Games are constantly taking new shapes and forms with pick-up-and-play instant action on any device or screen size,” said Chris Archer, Chief Strategy Officer at Rogue Games. “We’re really excited about our deep pipeline of fun and innovative games built by passionate developers and can’t wait to launch these titles on console and PC platforms beginning this summer.”

More game details will be announced this summer.

About Rogue Games, Inc.

Rogue Games, founded by industry veterans with more than 150+ years of game publishing experience, is a new kind of game company powered by innovative technology and developer-first solutions. Rogue’s extensive portfolio of games, which spans mobile, console, and PC, features award-winning hit titles including Oz: Broken Kingdom™, Sociable Soccer™, Wild Life: Puzzle Story, Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler, Super Impossible Road and many more. Rogue is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in San Mateo and Seattle. For more information, visit www.rogueco.com.

Additional Resources:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/roguegamesinc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rogueco

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rogueint

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rogue_Co

Contacts

Rogue Media Contacts

PR@rogueco.com

Bryan Buskas