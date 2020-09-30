Realtek Second Generation 2.5GbE Provides an Advanced Ethernet Solution for Modern Demands

Upgrading to 2.5GbE brings comprehensive upgrades to commercial applications, entertainment needs and meets the demands for new remote work environments

HSINCHU, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As people around the world make the shift to a longer-term remote work environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for more Ethernet bandwidth to meet the needs of companies and their employees is rising. To help accelerate the upgrade of network environments and improve performance for the enterprise and gaming communities, Realtek Semiconductor, the market leader in integrated circuits (IC) for the past 30 years, has launched the second generation of its 2.5GbE chip.

While most companies continue to upgrade their wireless routers to Wi-Fi 6 with 2.5GbE ports, this solution falls short of truly increasing connection speed. The entire environment, including bridges such as internet cards and switches, needs to be equipped with Ethernet connections faster than 1Gbps to reach 2.5GbE speeds. Realtek’s second generation 2.5GbE, part of its RTL8125B series for business applications, provides original equipment manufacturers and enterprises with rapid development, while offering home entertainment enthusiasts, gamers, streamers, and audiovisual specialists quicker, more stable, and diversified interface solutions.

Key features of the Realtek second generation Ethernet solutions include:

Eco-friendly, smaller design: The surface area has been reduced by 64% and power consumption by 50% compared to the first-generation models. Thinner and more energy-efficient, the 2.5GbE lowers the amount of power lost for long-term and large-scale transmissions, making it even more environmentally friendly.

The surface area has been reduced by 64% and power consumption by 50% compared to the first-generation models. Thinner and more energy-efficient, the 2.5GbE lowers the amount of power lost for long-term and large-scale transmissions, making it even more environmentally friendly. High compatibility and stable transmission : The Realtek RTL8125B series is compatible with existing network cables, and it does not require switches for connections under 110 meters. It is also capable of providing stable uni- and bi-directional transmissions (uploading and downloading) even when combined with multiple brands of switches. It provides enterprises and users with an high-speed network environment out of the box, giving them a stable and fast network for teleconferences, data recovery, file transmission, gaming and video streaming.

: The Realtek RTL8125B series is compatible with existing network cables, and it does not require switches for connections under 110 meters. It is also capable of providing stable uni- and bi-directional transmissions (uploading and downloading) even when combined with multiple brands of switches. It provides enterprises and users with an high-speed network environment out of the box, giving them a stable and fast network for teleconferences, data recovery, file transmission, gaming and video streaming. Unique bandwidth-regulating software: The included ‘Dragon’ network bandwidth management software developed by Realtek can be used to assign packet priority. Smart distribution of bandwidth ensures that users most essential applications will not lag.

Ethernet is still the most stable method of network transmission. With demand for high-speed network environments on the rise, Realtek’s Second Generation 2.5GbE solution can be widely applied to motherboards, external PCIe cards, and USB network extenders. In addition, other network-related products including web cameras, online hard drives, servers, routers, cable boxes, printers, and base stations can all make use of Realtek’s network solutions, satisfying the need for stable, high-speed network environments from enterprise and network users.

For more information about Realtek’s 2.5GbE solutions, please visit https://www.realtek.com/en/.

About Realtek

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation is a world-leading IC provider that designs and develops a wide range of IC products for communications network, computer peripheral, and multimedia applications. Products include 10/100/1000M/2500M Ethernet Controllers/PHYs, 10/100/1000M Ethernet Switch Controllers/Media Converter Controllers/Gateway Controllers, Wireless LAN Controllers & AP/Router SoCs, xDSL, VoIP Solutions, Bluetooth, xPON, IoT Solutions, Automotive Ethernet Solutions, High Fidelity Audio Solutions for Mobile and PC Applications, Card Reader Controllers, Web Camera Controllers, LCD Monitor/ATV/DTV Controllers, and Digital Home Center Controllers. With advanced design expertise in RF, analog, and mixed-signal circuits, and with strong manufacturing and system knowledge, Realtek offers full-featured, high-performance, and competitive total solutions. More information on Realtek can be found on our website: www.realtek.com)

Realtek is a trademark of Realtek Semiconductor Corporation. Other trademarks mentioned in this release are the intellectual properties of their respective owners.

Contacts

Editorial Contact

David Baum



Allison+Partners for Realtek U.S.



RTKUS@allisonpr.com