Razberi Technologies Launches Remote Monitoring and Management for Physical Security Systems

Razberi Monitor™ software platform allows Physical Security departments to remotely monitor a surveillance network’s health and cyber posture and troubleshoot multi-site enterprise security systems

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analyticservers—Razberi Technologies has extended its software platform, providing increased uptime assurance, cyber threat protection, and faster problem resolution.

With Razberi Monitor™, security professionals can securely and remotely monitor their physical security network during a time of social distancing. IT professionals can quickly review the cyber posture data in case of a cyber breach. Razberi Monitor™ provides secure, remote visibility into the availability, performance, and cyber posture of servers, storage, cameras, and other networked security devices.

The tool simplifies the monitoring and support of a multi-site enterprise security system, predicts and prevents problems for security professionals while providing a centralized view that benefits both IT and Physical Security departments.

Customer Impact

According to Tom Galvin, Chief Product Officer, Razberi Technologies, “We have listened to the surveillance industry and created our software platform to enhance relationships and align Physical Security and IT departments. Razberi Monitor allows security professionals to be proactive by predicting problems.”

Razberi Monitor’s software platform, paired with Razberi’s video recording and switch appliances, has enabled Tropical Shipping to save on the cost of sending maintenance crews to check on potential issues in their US and Caribbean facilities.

“Our network is highly distributed across the US and Caribbean with up to 125 users viewing camera feeds at one time. Razberi Monitor has helped us increase our camera uptime assurance and align our network and surveillance departments,” said Chad Nelson, Director of Security, Facilities and Cargo Compliance, Tropical Shipping. “They now have a clear view of all operations, and it puts me in the driver’s seat to be able to provide specific alerts to each port remotely, quickly and more efficiently than sending a tech to troubleshoot.”

About Razberi Technologies

Razberi Technologies makes it simple to manage and secure video surveillance and network-connected devices. Designed to meet the needs of any sized organization, Razberi’s platform offers intelligent appliances for video surveillance and IoT, automated cybersecurity, and health monitoring software. Razberi appliances are compatible with top video management systems and many network cameras. Razberi is headquartered in Dallas. For more information, contact us. For news and viewpoints, visit Razberi Pulse. Follow #simplesecurevideo on Twitter and LinkedIn.

