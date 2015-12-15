PointCentral and Helm Launch E-Commerce Site for Short-Term Rental Managers With Less Than 25 Properties

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PointCentral, the leading provider of smart home solutions for property managers, today announced a partnership with Helm Smart Home to provide property automation solutions to short-term rental property managers with fewer than 25 doors through the launch of a new e-commerce platform, Helm Rentals.

PointCentral, a subsidiary of Alarm.com, is an established name in the vacation rental space, building and providing property automation tools for medium and large vacation rental managers for the past 10 years. Until the launch of Helm Rentals, the company predominantly has focused on partnering with managers with inventories of more than 25 units.

The partnership and e-commerce site will enable smaller, ambitious, property managers to access services and hardware that are usually reserved for larger enterprise-level property management companies. This marks a significant change in the industry, levelling the tech playing field as smaller-scale property managers can benefit from the same robust, tech-enabled platforms that leading companies in the industry rely on to operate more efficiently, protect their assets, and create positive experiences for their guests.

Sean Miller, President of PointCentral, said: “We’re excited to partner with Helm to be able to offer the best-in-class property automation platform to property managers with under 25 doors via our e-commerce platform, Helm Rentals. We believe that the benefits of smart property technology should be accessible to all managers in the vacation rental industry. We’re committed to driving the industry forward and we see helping managers at any scale deliver real value to property owners and guests as a further step in this direction.”

For more information about PointCentral, please visit https://www.pointcentral.com/. For more information on Helm Rentals, please visit https://helmsmarthome.com/rentals.

About PointCentral

PointCentral, a subsidiary of Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), provides short and long-term residential property managers with a full suite of smart property solutions. The PointCentral platform monitors and controls single-family and multi-family rental properties throughout North America over a secure and reliable cellular network. Having one of the largest smart property technology deployments in the world, PointCentral helps property managers and owners achieve operational efficiencies, improved asset protection and enhanced resident amenities. For more information, please visit https://www.pointcentral.com/pr.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com’s technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

