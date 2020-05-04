PointCentral Acquires Doorport to Expand Smart Residential Property Management Solutions

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PointCentral, an Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) company, has acquired New York-based Doorport, Inc. With the acquisition, PointCentral will add a unique smart intercom capability to the PointCentral Smart Property Management solution. Doorport’s innovative smart intercom solution improves building access security and convenience at multifamily properties for residents, guests, property managers, and delivery personnel. The acquisition accelerates PointCentral’s push to provide a complete IoT solution that combines resident wants with property manager needs. From a single integrated platform, PointCentral Smart Property Management will offer mobile device-initiated access to buildings and smart apartment technology along with robust building security, property management and unattended showing capabilities.

Multi-family rental properties have widely deployed traditional intercom systems to facilitate visitor access. Doorport’s cellular-based system provides property owners with a simple retrofit solution that smart-enables existing intercoms without needing to extend ethernet or Wi-Fi to the intercom unit or requiring all-new intercom hardware installations. PointCentral customers can set up Doorport for their properties at a fraction of what other smart intercom solutions cost. Doorport’s system will be integrated into the PointCentral platform to provide a complete smart property solution, combining building and unit level access management with a best-in-class smart rental experience.

“ Intercoms play a vital role in helping residents and property managers verify and control who gains access to a building,” said Sean Miller, president of PointCentral. “ Property managers and residents alike want a seamless curb-to-couch solution that conveniently and securely manages front door access for guests as well as service and package delivery. Doorport allows us to provide a complete range of solutions in a well-integrated comprehensive product suite. A key strength of the PointCentral open platform is our third-party integrations that give property managers choice. While we see Doorport as a best-in-class solution, especially for retrofits, we will continue to invest in our ecosystem integrations with other smart intercom solutions.”

PointCentral helps property managers transform short- and long-term rental properties into state-of-the-art smart apartments and connected communities. PointCentral’s Smart Property Management platform, powered by Alarm.com, provides building owners and managers numerous benefits including operational efficiencies, asset protection, and enhanced property values through smart resident and guest amenities. PointCentral is backed with onsite sales and service support provided by a nationwide network of smart property service providers.

“ We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with PointCentral and Alarm.com,” said Ben Taylor, CEO of Doorport. “ PointCentral is a well-known leader in PropTech for residential properties. We’re confident that by bringing Doorport into the PointCentral platform, we’ll be able to realize our mission of delivering a seamless access experience to renters and smart apartment residents across North America and beyond.”

About PointCentral

PointCentral, a subsidiary of Alarm.com, provides short and long-term residential property managers with a full suite of smart property solutions. The PointCentral platform monitors and controls single-family and multi-family rental properties throughout North America over a secure and reliable cellular network. Having one of the largest smart property technology deployments in the world, PointCentral helps property managers and owners achieve operational efficiencies, improved asset protection and enhanced resident amenities. For more information, please visit https://www.pointcentral.com/pr.

About Doorport

Doorport empowers the resident experience with products built for building managers to easily upgrade outdated apartment intercoms into smart, secured access systems. Dial by Doorport fits into any building’s existing hardware with installation that takes minutes, while our modular Advance system allows residents, managers and visitors to unlock a building entrance using only their smartphone. With our simple smart access solution, residents can seamlessly enter their own home, invite guests, grant access to recurring visitors, and manage deliveries all from their mobile device.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com’s technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

Contacts

Christopher Basso



Alarm.com Public Relations



Phone: (571) 620-2025



press@alarm.com