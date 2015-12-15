PNI Sensor’s New Dismounted Soldier Tracking Technology Provides Precise Location in GPS-denied Environments

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PNI Sensor, the world’s foremost expert in precision location, motion tracking, and fusion of sensor systems into real-world applications, has announced new Dismounted Soldier Tracking (DST) technology that determines a soldier’s precise location, even when GPS is compromised or denied.

PNI has spent seven years of internal research and development perfecting the highest-accuracy, lowest-power sensor fusion algorithms for wearables and smartphones. DST is the result of this combined expertise. DST location technology stays accurate over time and through a wide range of conditions, so its data can be trusted to deliver precise results in mission-critical scenarios.

Ubiquitous Tracking – PNI’s advanced DST inertial tracking technology provides unparalleled accuracy and offers step-by-step tracking for soldiers, both indoors and outdoors.

Unmatched Direction of Motion – DST technology determines direction of motion independent of the soldier’s body pose or dynamic movement in any direction (forward, backward, sideways)​.

Self-contained – No additional infrastructure required and optimized for low size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C). The DST module can be body worn.

“ PNI has operated in the soldier-portable domain for more than thirty years and our compass technology is used in U.S. Army laser rangefinders, enhanced night vision goggles, and other mission critical applications that require high accuracy, consistency and reliability in the field,” said Robin Stoecker, vice president of sales and marketing at PNI Sensor. “ We are committed to delivering world-class positioning, navigation and timing capabilities that enhance combat overmatch for modern warfighters.”

DST technology is made in the U.S.A, ITAR-free, and fully customizable to mission specifications. Engineering samples are available now. To purchase a DST evaluation kit, please contact PNI Sales or your regional PNI representative.

For product specifications and more information, visit Dismounted Soldier Tracking.

About PNI Sensor

With over 30 years of experience, PNI is the world’s foremost expert in precision location, motion tracking, and fusion of sensor systems into real-world applications. PNI’s sensors and algorithms serve as the cornerstone of successful IoT projects and other mission-critical applications where pinpoint location, accuracy, and low power consumption are essential. Building on decades of patented sensor and algorithm development, PNI offers the industry’s highest-performance geomagnetic sensor in its class, location and motion coprocessors, high-performance modules, sensor fusion algorithms, and complete sensor systems. To learn more, please visit www.pnicorp.com.

