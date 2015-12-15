PLAYSTUDIOS Expands Roster of Award-Winning, Free-to-Play Mobile Games With All-NEW myVEGAS BINGO

myVEGAS Bingo will incorporate the Company’s unique playAWARDS program, making it the first free-to-play bingo game to offer real-world rewards

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Award-winning mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS is breaking into the booming bingo genre with myVEGAS BINGO, an exciting new experience that elevates classic bingo with enhanced social features and the opportunity to get real-world rewards.

Developed in collaboration with Texas-based Boss Fight Entertainment, myVEGAS Bingo gives players the VIP treatment as they daub their way up and down the fabulous Las Vegas Strip, earning power-ups, completing challenges, and unlocking the riches of “Bingo Boxes.”

In addition to catching numbers and filling in cards, players progress by accumulating collectibles, unlocking their virtual Las Vegas resorts, and earning power-ups that enhance their gameplay. Players can also team up with friends, form clubs, and compete with other bingo clans for their share of mega-bingo jackpots. And like all PLAYSTUDIOS apps, the free-to-play myVEGAS Bingo features Loyalty Points that can be redeemed for real-world rewards from entertainment, food and beverage, travel, and other leisure partners, including globally recognized brands such as MGM Resorts International, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Cirque Du Soleil, Wolfgang Puck, and House of Blues.

“myVEGAS Bingo is an exciting opportunity for PLAYSTUDIOS and our community of players,” explains Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. “It allows us to build on the success of our flagship myVEGAS franchise as we extend its signature experience into a very popular new casual game category.”

Boss Fight Entertainment Founder and Chief Creative Officer Bill Jackson added, “We’ve always found the PLAYSTUDIOS model quite compelling. Allowing players to accumulate real rewards for playing games they love seemed like a natural fit. So, we were thrilled to partner up on the development of a new casual bingo game that combines our experience developing multiplayer social games with their established brands and playAWARDS loyalty program.”

Because winning is better together, myVEGAS Bingo opens up new opportunities for group play with exciting social features, including “Club Bingo” that allows players to create and join their own clubs with up to 30 friends, then compete in tournaments and trade collectible tokens that are won throughout the game. Players can also win bingo balls, call numbers, and earn rewards.

myVEGAS Bingo launched on March 15, 2021 and joined a lineup of top-ranked PLAYSTUDIOS games that includes myVEGAS Slots, POP! Slots, my KONAMI Slots, and myVEGAS Blackjack. myVEGAS Bingo is available to download free on iOS and Android.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 15 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About Boss Fight Entertainment

Boss Fight Entertainment is an independent, free-to-play game developer with studios in Dallas and Austin, Texas. Founded in 2013, Boss Fight’s veteran teams have produced some of the industry’s best-selling and most critically acclaimed games for mobile, social, PC, and consoles. These titles include the Age of Empires, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and Halo Wars franchises, as well as the free-to-play mega-hits CastleVille and Dungeon Boss. Boss Fight’s continuing mission is to build community through unforgettable experiences that people can enjoy everywhere.

