PacStar Receives 2020 Federal Partner of the Year Award from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

PacStar commended for expertise in design and deployment of enterprise and tactical Wi-Fi solutions for U.S. federal agencies

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PacStar®, a leading developer and reseller of advanced communications solutions, today announced that it has been honored as Aruba’s 2020 Federal Partner of the Year. Aruba’s annual Top Channel Partner awards recognize the achievements of the leading Americas channel partners and distributors for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, in the areas of sales, expertise in delivering Aruba solutions, and commitment to customer service.

The award recognizes PacStar’s continued success and 17-year history of large-scale, Aruba-based Wi-Fi deployments in U.S. federal installations.

So far in 2020, PacStar finalized installation and activation of Wi-Fi into 45 U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Schools through the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), including 1800 Aruba Access Points (APs) and 15 Aruba Controllers in the short time span of two months. Additionally, PacStar has shipped and supported the installation of 3000 Aruba APs into each of 20 Defense Health Agency (DHA) hospitals worldwide. PacStar also integrated Aruba Virtual Mobility Controllers, Aruba ClearPass, and Aruba APs into its small form factor Secure Wireless Command Post solution to the U.S. Army PM Tactical Networks’ Secure Wi-Fi Program.

“We are honored to receive the 2020 Federal Partner of the Year Award from Aruba,” said Jeff Sinclair, vice president of sales, PacStar. “PacStar is proud to be a long-time partner with Aruba, delivering its industry leading secure Wi-Fi solutions to U.S. DoD installations around the world. We look forward to growing the partnership in 2020 as our customers continue to demand the mobility and security provided by Aruba’s enterprise and edge solutions.”

“Aruba’s long-standing philosophy of ‘Customer First-Customer Last’ would not be possible without our partners, who are quite simply the best in the business,” said Jim Harold, vice president of North America channels for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “As organizations grapple with the rapid shift to mobility, cloud and IoT, they need not just access to industry-leading intelligent edge solutions that enable them to connect, protect, analyze and act, but also expertise in how to deploy these products to solve real-world challenges. We congratulate PacStar for being named a 2020 Top Channel Partner, and thank them for the world-class service they provide to customers.”

About PacStar

Pacific Star Communications, Inc. (PacStar) is a leading provider of advanced communications solutions for a wide range of military, intelligence and commercial applications. PacStar created and manufactures its COTS-based rugged, small form factor expeditionary and mobile communications systems. Separately, it developed integrated, network communications management software, IQ-Core® Software, for the military, federal, state/local government and emergency responder markets. The company’s patented IQ-Core® Software, hardware technology and integrated solutions provide secure, command, control and communications systems, particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar’s communications systems are ideally suited for commercial/industrial organizations with mission-critical field communications requirements. For additional information, please visit https://pacstar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter @pacstarcomm.

