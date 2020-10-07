P360 Introduces Swittons Smart Devices for Life Sciences Enterprises

P360’s new lineup of IoT powered smart devices enables omnichannel workflows

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnterpriseTechnology—P360 today announced that its Swittons Internet of Things (IoT) powered smart devices now feature expanded enterprise-level capabilities for life sciences companies. The Swittons platform can now be utilized across several functions within the same organization, with workstream-specific customizations for each functional vertical. Of the many use cases; for example, Swittons can now be used to automate processes between pharmaceutical labs, supply chains and sales teams at the click of a button.





“Unlike multichannel solutions, which operate in silos by nature, omnichannel platforms like Swittons deliver a consistent, personalized user experience across all channels,” stated P360 CEO and Founder Anupam Nandwana. “Coupled with Microsoft foundational software elements, which provides seamless integrations across various user groups, the new Swittons package provides an advanced enterprise solution for sophisticated companies with multiplexed needs.”

The primary drivers of the Swittons omnichannel enterprise revolution are life sciences digital innovation initiatives, the post-COVID-19 business environment and increasingly constrictive regulatory matters regarding direct physician-to-pharma communication.

The original Swittons design was focused on pharmaceutical commercial settings, where the smart devices help streamline remote physician engagement by automating frequent requests and triggering communication channels. The expansion into omnichannel enterprise applications has garnered interest (from various major pharmaceutical companies) for the following cross-pharma use cases:

Pharma Labs, where Swittons fills the gaps between scientists and e-systems, by automating functions like opening tickets in service software (ServiceNow, Saleforce Service Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics), activating emergency alerts, automating reagent reorders and triggering team messaging (emails and texts) and phone and video calls.

Pharma Supply Chains, where Swittons serves as a connecting point to allow for remote communication, instant notifications and restocking of various warehouses (or pharmacy distribution centers) at the click of a button.

Clinical Trials, where Swittons can be situated at the clinical sites to enable one-touch requests of drug supply, incidentals, or trigger discussions with clinical research associates (CRAs).

All of these seemingly independent use cases are actually able to integrate with organization-wide analytics and AI, helping assimilate relevant data to the C-suite. This enables a top-down, multi-tiered workstream of automations to occur within existing enterprise software solutions. This omnichannel approach to software integration allows for direct, human-to-digital information flow across previously siloed systems.

Each Swittons device can be custom branded and programmed to align with specific workstreams, and can integrate with existing IT systems and enterprise platforms such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise asset management (EAM), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), product lifecycle management (PLM) systems, and others. The devices can even trigger phone and video calls via a built-in integration with Microsoft Teams and other virtual communication platforms.

Swittons devices are built on Microsoft Azure, and each device comes out of the box ready and automatically connects through a Wi-Fi or GSM cellular connection. The Swittons platform also features a flexible user portal that includes device usage dashboards and advanced, customizable analytics built on a Microsoft PowerBI foundation.

Swittons is powered by the technology and expertise developed by P360. Delivering a 360-view through the pharma, physician, laboratory and patient ecosystem, P360 designs and deploys capabilities that ensure the highest efficiencies and returns on sales operations, data management, clinical trials, patient centricity and IoT innovation. To learn more about P360, visit P360.com.

About Swittons

Based in Piscataway Township, New Jersey, and powered by P360, Swittons is an end-to-end enterprise IoT solution for commercial acceleration. From dashboard to device to data, Swittons powers seamless engagement. Swittons for physicians and pharma is changing everything about how businesses communicate. To learn more, visit Swittons.com.

