OrthoLite® Partners with Buffalo Groupe and Verde Brand Communications as Collective Agencies of Record

AMHERST, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OrthoLite®, the industry leader of branded, high performance, comfort footwear solutions, announces Buffalo Groupe and Verde Brand Communications as the company’s agencies of record to lead and architect brand development, creative, advertising, social media, and public relations.





After an extensive nationwide search, OrthoLite selected Buffalo and Verde for the agencies’ expertise and global reach. Together, Buffalo and Verde will elevate OrthoLite’s brand awareness by creating go-to market strategies and brand creative to support OrthoLite’s global expansion and the rollout of innovative new technologies. Buffalo and Verde also will create customized assets and content to provide further support to OrthoLite’s global organization and brand partners worldwide.

“The teams from Buffalo and Verde are the ideal collective partners to lead integrated brand strategies for OrthoLite,” said Dan Legor, Global Director of Marketing for OrthoLite. “Buffalo and Verde will work with us in lockstep to provide true collaboration and consistent service to our brand partners and support to our sales and production teams around the world.”

OrthoLite continues to expand its global footprint to better serve its brand partners with new operations in Spain, the domestic China market, Brazil, and India. As a vertically integrated company that offers superior innovation, products and customer service, OrthoLite has aligned its production facilities to locations where its brand partners shoes are produced. With the recent spike in e-commerce and speed to market of the utmost importance, it’s more critical than ever to serve our partners in the countries where their shoes are made.

“This is an incredible time of growth at OrthoLite and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Buffalo and Verde teams to the OrthoLite family,” said John Barrett, President of OrthoLite. “Since the company’s inception in 1997, our family-owned business has consistently remained committed to innovation, quality, sustainability, comfort and performance. We are eager to unveil future product innovations, and we trust we have a strong agency partner to support our short- and long-term initiatives as well as our partners around the world.”

About OrthoLite®

OrthoLite, headquartered in Amherst, Mass., is the world’s #1 supplier of open cell foam technology found in more than 500 million shoes across all categories each year from brands such as Adidas, ASICS, Bata, Clarks, Cole Haan, Converse, Danner, ECCO, Everlane Jordan, Kenneth Cole, Lacoste, New Balance, Nike, Reebok, Rothy’s, Sanuk, Timberland, Toms, Wolverine and Vans. OrthoLite has a long-standing history of meaningful partnerships and sponsorships that demonstrate a dedicated commitment to supporting its customers, consumers, brand partners and the footwear industry. OrthoLite is the Official Insole sponsor of the New York Yankees, and strong supporter of the Two Ten Foundation. Stay up to date with company news by visiting OrthoLite.com and following OrthoLite on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. To learn more about the benefits of OrthoLite or to purchase a pair of insoles, visit www.ortholite.com.

About Buffalo Groupe, LLC

Buffalo Groupe, LLC is a collection of agencies and media properties that authentically serve the escape industries of golf, outdoor recreation, travel, lifestyle, real estate and active sport. The collection is comprised of industry leading companies including Buffalo Agency, Rawle Murdy, 54 Brands, Longitudes Group and Morning Read. Guided by our core principles of kindness, clarity and courage, our people adhere to a Groupe-wide foundational philosophy to connect brands and lifestyle audiences through content. Buffalo Groupe is headquartered in Washington, DC with company offices in Charlotte, Charleston, Portland and LA. For more information, visit www.buffalogroupe.com.

About Verde Brand Communications

Verde Brand Communications celebrates 20 years of serving the outdoor recreation and active lifestyle markets in 2021. Verde is a specialty brand-focused media relations, digital marketing, experiential events, content, and full-service communications firm, with a team of 20+ practitioners. Verde’s award-winning integrated digital marketing and communications services include: brand strategy and positioning, public relations, experiential events, digital marketing, social media, paid media, YouTube channel management, content creation and corporate social responsibility consulting services. Verde’s consumer-first, results-driven approach catalyzes growth and success for specialty brands and retailers in the outdoor, snowsports, cycling, endurance, active travel, RV, overland, consumer electronics, pet, craft beer and spirits, and lifestyles of health and sustainability (LOHAS) markets. Verde’s success is tied to the passion its team has for the communities, markets, brands and media who they live to serve. Verde has offices in Durango and Boulder, Colorado, and Jackson, Wyoming. For more information, please visit www.verdepr.com.

