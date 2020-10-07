Ocgrow Group of Companies Forms Strategic Alliance with Amazon to Deliver the Future of Condo Living in Canada

Ocgrow Group & Amazon will collaborate to provide an industry leading multi-family living experience, with Amazon Alexa/Echo devices at SOLA in Calgary and other projects in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ocgrow Group of Companies & Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced a new strategic alliance together to deliver the future of condo living in Canada. Ocgrow Group is launching SOLA in Calgary (www.solacalgary.com) which shall offer industry leading multi-family living with Amazon’s Alexa devices built-in throughout entire project, with more collaboration to follow.

All 172 luxury smart homes at SOLA shall be fully Alexa enabled, & new owners shall enjoy a host of intelligent cloud based voice services. New residents shall be able to speak to Alexa to play music, hear the news, check weather, control smart home devices, and more. Alexa lives in the cloud, so Alexa is always getting smarter, adding new capabilities that are delivered to your device automatically. For example, any resident shall be able to say, “Alexa, play my music, turn my lights on, or lock my front door” & so much more at SOLA. Welcome to Canada’s most tech innovative luxury new condo tower.

SOLA is the first of several Ocgrow Group’s projects to be launched in Canada with a smart home hub built into every unit, to enable Amazon’s Alexa services available to all residents, which is the leading hands free assistant. “We are so excited to form this long term strategic alliance with Amazon & it’s incredible Alexa group of devices, which shall continue to accelerate growth for Ocgrow Group, while providing the future of smart condo living to Canadian residents in 2020 & beyond,” said Harish Consul, President & CEO of Ocgrow Group of Companies. “This is a very powerful new offering & thrilled Amazon has such an incredible host of services offered through its Alexa division, for all new SOLA owners to enjoy.”

“The marriage between advanced technologies and traditional industry is at the cornerstone of the vision for our community and today’s announcement is one more proof point of our strategy in action,” said Mary Moran, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development “We are very proud of the team at Ocgrow and their accomplishments to date and know that not only will this project bring vibrancy to the community of Kensington but will act as a beacon for the continued growth and diversity of our economy.”

About Ocgrow Group of Companies

Ocgrow Group of Companies (‘Ocgrow’) is a privately held, investment group involved in real estate development & venture capital. Its real estate group is focused on investment, development & ownership of multi family and commercial properties, to continually grow our asset base across Canada. SOLA in Calgary is Ocgrow’s latest mixed use real estate development, with 172 smart homes located in a luxury tower above a commercial retail podium (www.solacalgary.com). Ocgrow’s venture capital group is focused on early stage technology sector, healthcare, & other new growth venture investments. Ocgrow is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, please email ocgrowcommercial@shaw.ca

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Contacts

Lina Wang, Ocgrow Group of Companies



info@solacalgary.com