Nintendo Download: Become a Pokémon and Plunge into Dungeons

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – What if you woke up one day and you were a Pokémon? You can meet and recruit over 400 Pokémon in a dungeon-crawling adventure within their world! Build a rescue team to take on mysterious, changing dungeons and strategically plan your moves as you venture forth to make the Pokémon world a safer place … and uncover your true purpose along the way. The Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX game will be available on March 6. Murder by Numbers – Honor Mizrahi was just an actress on a hit TV detective show. But when her boss ends up dead just minutes after he fires her, she finds herself starring in her own murder mystery. Teaming up with SCOUT, a reconnaissance robot thrown away after a mysterious incident, she sets out to clear her name – and a new detective duo is born. Solve Pixel Puzzles to find clues, then use the clues to interrogate witnesses. Work your way to the truth and uncover the mystery of Murder by Numbers !



DLC:

Conjure up More Multiplayer* Scares in Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Watch out, Luigi! A ghastly wave of new ghosts and content has arrived. The Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack – Part 1 is now available, and this paid DLC** adds three new costumes that Luigi can don in the ScareScraper mode. It also adds matching themes in the ScareScraper mode that transform the appearance of the tower’s floors, as well as themed ghosts. Take a stroll over to the multiplayer ScreamPark mode too, where three new madcap mini-games await. The Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack DLC includes both Part 1 and Part 2, and can be purchased together for $9.99 in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system. Part 2 will launch by the end of July.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

*Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately.

**Full version of game required to use DLC; sold separately.

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

Eddie Garcia



Golin



213-335-5536



egarcia@golin.com

Rich George



Golin



213-335-5554



rgeorge@golin.com