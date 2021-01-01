NextInput Acquired by Qorvo, Inc.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextInput, Inc., a leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, today announced it has been acquired by Qorvo, Inc. and will become the Sensor Fusion business unit within Qorvo Mobile Products. The combined company will work closely together to design NextInput’s highly differentiated sensing solutions into the next generation of 5G smartphones and high performance True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headsets at major OEMs worldwide while continuing to build significant market share in next-generation smart cabins for the automotive industry.

“We’re very pleased to welcome the NextInput team,” said Eric Creviston, President of Qorvo Mobile Products. “This acquisition will expand Qorvo’s technology leadership and increase content in the Mobile, TWS, Automotive and IoT markets with innovative sensing solutions. We look forward to scaling the disruptive technology NextInput has developed.”

“I’m delighted to announce that NextInput has been acquired by Qorvo, a market leader with the vision to identify and the appetite to acquire innovative technology platforms,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “Since 2015, we have developed disruptive technologies, a broad portfolio of 27 products, 16 turn-key system solutions, captured 40+ design wins in multiple vertical markets, and shipped nearly 40 million units. By leveraging Qorvo’s significant market reach, NextInput will accelerate scaling of its Mobile, TWS, and Automotive businesses.”

NextInput would like to thank Jefferies LLC who served as exclusive financial advisor, Perkins & Coie who served as legal advisors, and all NextInput investors who shared our vision.

About NextInput

NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides MEMS-based sensing solutions for the Mobile, Consumer, Automotive, Robotics, IoT, Medical and Industrial markets.

©2021 NextInput, Inc. All rights reserved. NextInput®, ForceTouch™ and ForceGauge®

Source: NextInput, Inc.

Contacts

Ali Foughi, CEO & Founder



NextInput, Inc.



980 Linda Vista Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94043



pr@nextinput.com