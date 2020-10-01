Newegg’s Annual Gametober® Initiative Promises Great Gaming Deals Throughout the Month of October

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Gametober—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today unveiled details of its 2020 Gametober® initiative. The annual event is packed with great deals on the latest gear for gamers, giving them a more affordable way to upgrade their gaming rigs.

“Gametober is one of the most anticipated events of the year, especially by the many gamers who rely on Newegg to keep them at the top of their game,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s Global CEO. “This year’s sale features great deals on gaming products that will appeal broadly to gamers, streamers and up-and-coming esports enthusiasts.”

Newegg’s Gametober kicked off at 12:01 a.m. (PT) on Oct. 1 and continues until midnight (PT) on Oct. 31. Visit http://www.newegg.com/gametober for more information and to stay up to date on Newegg’s Gametober deals and promotions. Like Newegg on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.newegg.com/.

Contacts

John Snedigar, Faultline Communications



john@faultlinecomms.com

408-705-7518