Mouser Partners with DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT Formula E Racing for 7th Year

TTI, Molex and AVX Join Global Distributor to Support Visionary Technology

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DragonPenskeAutosport—Mouser Electronics, Inc. is delighted to once again partner with the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT Formula E team as they kick off the series’ seventh season, and the first Formula E racing season as an FIA World Championship, with double-header races on Feb. 26 and 27. The third consecutive season-opener at Diriyah E-Prix, just outside Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh, also marks Formula E racing’s first night race.





Mouser is partnering with the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT team throughout the 2020–21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship racing season, in collaboration with TTI, Inc. and valued manufacturers Molex and AVX. This is the seventh-straight year that Mouser and Molex have sponsored Formula E racing. The team brings back two familiar faces from last season with a combined 16 races completed between them. Piloting the No. 6 car and coming off his first full Formula E season is Nico Müller, while Sérgio Sette Câmara will be behind the wheel of the No. 7 car.

“Formula E continues to raise the bar on electric motorsports sustainability and performance, and Mouser is excited to have supported the series from its inaugural season to this first season as a World Championship,” said Todd McAtee, Vice President, Americas Business Development for Mouser Electronics. “We are very happy to once again team up with Molex, TTI and AVX to partner with DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT and to promote these innovative technologies.”

“TTI is pleased to team up with Mouser in supporting this exciting sport and its spotlight on sustainable automotive technologies of the future,” said Mike Morton, TTI Chief Operating Officer.

“This new chapter of Formula E promises to continue the evolution of this thrilling sport and serves as a powerful showcase for its sustainable future,” said Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution for Molex. “Mouser and Molex have been proud supporters since the inception of Formula E, and we wish the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT team a very safe and successful season.”

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Mouser, Molex, and TTI, in our partnership with the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT Formula E racing team for another exciting season,” said Alex Schenkel, AVX’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

The Formula E series features cars that are powered solely by electricity and represent a vision for the future of the motor sports industry, serving as a framework for research and development around zero-emission motoring. The Gen2 cars offer a huge step forward in electric vehicle racing technology, with maximum power of 250 kW and speeds up to 280 km/h. Racing is all about speed and endurance, and racing partnerships are an innovative way for Mouser to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies from its manufacturer partners.

Fans can cast a vote for Sette Câmara and Müller in FANBOOST, which allows fans to play an active role in influencing the outcome of the race. FANBOOST gives fans the opportunity to vote for their favorite driver and award them an extra boost of power during the race. The five drivers with the most FANBOOST votes are awarded a significant burst of power, which they can deploy in a 5-second window during the second half of the race. FANBOOST voting for the Diriyah E-Prix opens Feb. 22 and is available up to 15 minutes into the race.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/formula-e/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Molex

Molex makes a connected world possible by enabling technology that transforms the future and improves lives. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full range of connectivity products, services and solutions for markets that include data communications, medical, industrial, automotive and consumer electronics.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 33 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs have established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical, and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Companies, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and TTI Semiconductor Group, employ over 7,000 people in more than 133 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Globally, the company maintains over 2 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space housing over 850,000 component part numbers. For more information about TTI, visit www.ttiinc.com.

About DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT

DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT was founded in 2006 by owner and team principal, Jay Penske. DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT is headquartered in Los Angeles, California — the largest single metropolitan EV (electric vehicle) market in the world — and has additional operations in Silverstone, U.K. In 2014, DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT became one of the three founding teams of the FIA Formula E Championship. The team finished 2nd (runner-up) in the inaugural 2014/2015 Formula E championship and 4th in the second 2015/2016 Formula E championship. The team scored the first-ever Formula E race wins in both Germany and Mexico in 2016 and 2017. DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT develops its powertrains under the Penske Autosport marque. The team’s engineering and mechanic personnel are some of the finest and most experienced engineers and crew in the world, collectively accumulating over 185 years of racing experience, with over 275 race wins, 24 Indy 500 victories, and 17 series championships. The DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT team motto is the Latin phrase “E Pluribus Unum,” meaning “out of many, there is one.”

