Mariner Recognized as Winner of IoT 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Mariner today announced it has won IoT 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are honored to have the Mariner team’s hard work recognized by Microsoft for the innovative use of IoT and AI technology to bring significant business value to our mutual customers.” – Philip Morris, CEO

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Mariner was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in IoT.

“It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”

For additional information: https://news.microsoft.com/2020/07/13/microsoft-announces-2020-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/

Contacts

Theresa Cromie



704-540-9500



theresa.cromie@mariner-usa.com