Magic: The Gathering Arena Is Now Available on Mobile Devices Around the World

Players Can Now Play Magic Anywhere by Downloading the App for Free on the App Store and Google Play

RENTON, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is proud to announce that Magic: The Gathering Arena is now available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play. With new touch screen controls the new mobile app allows players to manage and grow their Magic: The Gathering Arena collection wherever they go, and match against others on mobile, tablets, Windows PC or Mac OS.

All MTG Arena card sets, formats, events, deck building and more are supported on mobile and tablet devices, including the latest set Kaldheim. Players can use their Wizards Account to access their existing MTG Arena collection, complete quests, and match against other players regardless of platform. MTG Arena on mobile and tablets also utilizes touch screen and other gesture controls that make gameplay easier for smaller screens.

“The phenomenal growth and popularity of Magic: The Gathering Arena has been driven by our dedicated community of players and fans – and we couldn’t be more grateful for their passion and support as we continue to evolve the brand to new platforms and experiences,” said Chris Cao, Executive Producer at Wizards of the Coast. “Today’s launch of MTG Arena on mobile and tablet devices marks a very important step to bringing the game of Magic to everyone, anywhere, any way they want to play.”

To learn more about MTG Arena on mobile and tablets, including hardware recommendations and supported devices, please see the official FAQ here. Assets can be found here.

ABOUT MAGIC: THE GATHERING

Magic: The Gathering’s compelling characters, fantastic worlds, and deep strategic gameplay have entertained and delighted fans for more than 25 years. Fans can experience Magic through the tabletop trading card game, the new digital game Magic: The Gathering Arena, a New York Times bestselling novel, critically acclaimed comic book series, and professional esports league. With over 40 million fans to date, Magic is a worldwide phenomenon published in eleven languages in over 70 countries.

