Lottery Market Analysis in the US Highlights Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | High Penetration of Smartphones to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LotteryMarketintheUS–Technavio has been monitoring the lottery market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 30.12 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arizona Lottery, Florida Lottery, International Game Technology Plc, INTRALOT SA, New York State Gaming Commission, PA Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The high penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Lottery Market in the US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Lottery Market in the US is segmented as below:
-
Type
- Scratch-off Games
- Terminal-based Games
- Sports Lotteries
-
Platform
- Traditional
- Online
Lottery Market in the US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lottery market in the US report covers the following areas:
- Lottery Market Size in the US
- Lottery Market Trends in the US
- Lottery Market Analysis in the US
This study identifies advancing technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the lottery market growth in the US during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Lottery Market in the US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist lottery market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the lottery market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the lottery market in the US
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market vendors in the US
