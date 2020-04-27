Kingston Releases Next-Gen KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD

Superior NVMe Speeds

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced KC2500, its next generation M.2 NVMe™ PCIe SSD for desktop, workstations and high-performance computing (HPC) systems. KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD delivers powerful performance using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND. With speeds1 up to 3,500MB/s read and up to 2,900MB/s write, KC2500 combines outstanding performance and endurance that improves workflow for desktop, workstation and power users.





KC2500 is available in capacities up to 2TB2 housed in a compact M.2 2280 form factor that saves space for other components while allowing users to take advantage of PCIe speeds. The self-encrypting SSD supports a full-security suite for end-to-end data protection using AES-XTS 256-bit hardware-based encryption. It allows the usage of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec™, McAfee™, WinMagic® and others. KC2500 has built-in Microsoft eDrive support, a security storage specification for use with BitLocker.

“KC2500 sets a new bar for high-performance client PC usage, enabling those who demand speed and reliability to handle intensive workloads on desktops, workstations and for HPC applications,” said Justin Karasek, SSD business manager, Kingston. “The compact M.2 form factor and broad range of security and encryption options provides greater flexibility for organizations who are looking to refresh their current systems, or for the power user looking to upgrade their current system with the best that NVMe PCIe SSDs can offer.”

KC2500 is currently available in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB capacities with 2TB2 shipping soon. KC2500 is backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support. For more information visit kingston.com.

KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD Part Number Capacity SKC2500M8/250G 250GB KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD SKC2500M8/500G 500GB KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD SKC2500M8/1000G 1000GB KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD SKC2500M8/2000G 2000GB KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD

Kingston KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD Features and Specifications:

Incredible NVMe PCIe Performance

Supports a full-Security Suite: TCG Opal 2.0, XTS-AES 256-bit, eDrive

Ideal for Desktop, Workstations and High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems

Upgrade your PC with capacities up to 2TB

Form Factor: M.2 2280

M.2 2280 Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes

NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes Capacities 2 : 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Controller: SMI 2262EN

SMI 2262EN NAND: 96-layer 3D TLC

96-layer 3D TLC Encrypted: AES-XTS 256 bit

AES-XTS 256 bit Sequential Read/Write 1 : 250GB – up to 3,500/1,200MB/s 500GB – up to 3,500/2,500MB/s 1TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/s 2TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/s

Random 4K Read/Write 1 : 250GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS 500GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS 1TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS 2TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

Total Bytes Written (TBW) 3 : 250GB – 150TBW 500GB – 300TBW 1TB – 600TBW 2TB – 1.2PBW

Power Consumption: .003W Idle / .2W Avg / 2.1W (MAX) Read / 7W (MAX) Write

.003W Idle / .2W Avg / 2.1W (MAX) Read / 7W (MAX) Write Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C

-40°C~85°C Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C

0°C~70°C Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm

80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm Weight: 250GB – 8g 500GB – 10g 1TB – 10g 2TB – 11g

Vibration Operating: 2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)

2.17G Peak (7-800Hz) Vibration Non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000Hz)

20G Peak (20-1000Hz) MTBF: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Warranty/Support4: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

1 Based on “out-of-box performance” using a PCIe 3.0 motherboard. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, and usage. IOMETER Random 4K Read/Write is based on 8GB partition.



2 Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash memory guide at kingston.com/flashguide.



3 Total Bytes Written (TBW) is derived from the JEDEC Client Workload (JESD219A).



4 Limited warranty based on 5 years or “Percentage Used” which can be found using the Kingston SSD Manager (Kingston.com/SSDManager). For NVMe SSDs, a new unused product will show a Percentage Used value of 0, whereas a product that reaches its warranty limit will show a Percentage Used value of greater than or equal to one hundred (100).

About Kingston Digital, Inc.

Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call 877-546-4786 or visit www.kingston.com.

For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-1817 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room at kingston.com/company/press/

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020

