Jenne, Inc. Receives 2020 Sangoma Pinnacle Distribution Partner Award

Jenne, Inc. Named Sangoma Distributor of the Year US for Outstanding Sales and Service of Switchvox (both on-premise and hosted), SIPStation SIP trunking, FAXStation, open source solutions (Asterisk, PBXact, and FreePBX) IP phones, gateways, and SBCs.

AVON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Asterisk–Jenne, Inc., a leading value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and solutions, today announced it has been awarded a 2020 Sangoma Pinnacle Partner award in the category of Distributor of the Year US. These Pinnacle Partner awards are presented annually to leading Sangoma distribution partners who have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with Sangoma and driving customer success within their reseller base for the Sangoma Unified Communications (UC) solutions. Jenne, Inc. is one of the outstanding organizations selected based on annual sales, value-added services and commitment to reseller satisfaction.

“It is an honor to be recognized as Sangoma’s distributor of the year for the sixth consecutive year. We are committed to servicing our reseller partners and agents, and helping them increase their revenue and profitability with Sangoma’s industry-leading UC solutions,” said Patrick Howard, vice president, vendor management and marketing, Jenne, Inc. “By partnering with Sangoma, we believe we are able to offer our resellers the greatest value and advanced features for their customers’ office communications.”

“We are thrilled that Jenne, Inc. has earned the Distributor of the Year award from Sangoma. Unified Communications enables workplace efficiencies and remote working and Jenne’s network of resellers and cloud agents has helped enable Switchvox to grow. We look forward to continuing our excellent relationship with Jenne going forward,” said Jim Machi, Sangoma senior vice president of marketing.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering Unified Communications and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions for SMBs, Enterprises, OEMs, Carriers and service providers. Sangoma’s globally scalable offerings also include industry leading Voice-Over-IP solutions, which together provide seamless connectivity between traditional infrastructure and new technologies. Sangoma’s products and services are used in leading PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks and data-communication applications worldwide. Businesses can achieve enhanced levels of collaboration, productivity and ROI with Sangoma. Sangoma is the primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project, the world’s most widely used open source communications software and FreePBX, the world’s most widely used open source PBX software. Everything Connects, Connect with Sangoma!

Contacts

