Jenne, Inc. Launches New Jenne ® Rapid Quote Capability for Extreme Networks

AVON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ExtremeNetworks–Jenne, Inc., a leading value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and cloud solutions, today announced its new Jenne® Rapid Quote capability, which delivers Extreme Networks quotes to Extreme partners within minutes of an approved Extreme DA, allowing immediate access to contract pricing 24/7. Extreme Networks is a cloud-driven networking company with over 50,000 customers globally.

Jenne Rapid Quote automates the quoting process from receiving an approved Extreme DA to generating a quote and providing it to the requesting reseller partner within minutes.

“At Jenne, we are continuously striving to improve our business tools and capabilities to best serve our valued Extreme Networks partners,” said Sal LoSchiavo, vice president of field sales, Jenne, Inc. “Jenne’s Rapid Quote capability is resolving a manual choke point and dramatically increasing the speed of transaction which in turn enables resellers to keep their reps in front of customers versus working on backroom processes. Jenne is all about helping partners improve business productivity and increasing sales and margins.”

Since Jenne introduced its new Jenne Rapid Quote capability, Jenne Extreme partners who have adopted it are noting that this capability is a significant enhancement to their business.

“Jenne’s automated system entirely revamped our quoting process,” said David Rudnick, vice president of sales, PC Solutions, which is based in Miami, Florida and provides IT and networking services and support throughout the U.S. ”It allows us to process quotes at a much higher speed and avoid common errors, which results in a quicker turnaround. The tool is a game-changer in the industry and shows Jenne’s continued commitment to invest in processes that help automate our workflow.”

Also taking advantage of Jenne’s Rapid Quoting capability is Integration Partners, based in Lexington, MA. “Jenne’s automated around-the-clock quoting service truly speeds up the quoting process on any of our Extreme pricing requests,” said David Raftery, chief customer officer. “This rapid turnaround time allows us to provide our customers and prospects with timely responses regarding their projects, which gives us an edge over competitors who may not be able to come back with pricing information as quickly. This streamlined process helps us strengthen our relationships with customers and prospects by providing faster turnaround times that in turn helps them launch their projects more quickly.”

