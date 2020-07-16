Insight Named Microsoft Worldwide Customer Experience Partner of the Year

Insight also recognized as finalist in Retail and Solution Assessment categories of Microsoft’s global awards

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, was named as Microsoft’s 2020 Worldwide Customer Experience Partner of the Year on Monday for its ability to understand today’s business to business (B2B) buyer, meeting them where and how they like to engage.

Insight’s end-to-end approach to digital transformation was recognized as key to ensuring deep customer engagement through a combination of personalized experiences and broad solution sets. Insight excels at mapping out the transformation journey, identifying clients’ top pain points and building a defined strategy to envision, develop, implement and manage solutions addressing those challenges across the areas that businesses most often seek help: Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, creating a more Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization.

“ We are deliberately fostering a tighter coupling of sales and marketing to support the new B2B customer on their buying journey,” said Amy Protexter, senior vice president of marketing, Insight. “ Our clients want to understand if their problem is common, if it’s solvable and who can help them make the decisions that lead to the best outcomes. A single provider that can take them through every factor of their buying process – from education, assessment and on to deployment, management and user engagement – simplifies that journey and allows them to maximize their investment.”

Additionally, Insight earned the 2020 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year award, and Insight Canada has been named a 2020 Microsoft Canada IMPACT Award finalist in the categories of National Large Solution Provider and Microsoft Surface.

Insight also was named a finalist for the following global awards:

Microsoft Worldwide Retail Partner of the Year – Insight helped two clients adjust to new shopping patterns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic through cloud-based solutions powered by Microsoft Azure. Insight is working with Kroger, one of the world’s largest food retailers, to embed intelligent technology in stores and create an omni-channel experience for customers. A customized data management platform draws from Azure’s Kubernetes Services and the Azure IoT Hub to provide real-time insights to store workers on inventory, pricing strategy and sales patterns while delivering an intuitive in-store and online experience to shoppers. Insight worked with a Fortune 500 supermarket chain to introduce online shopping via a scalable, Azure-based platform that drives the company’s website and mobile apps. The modernized architecture allows the client to compete more effectively in a rapidly changing marketplace, particularly as online traffic volume increased dramatically due to the pandemic.

– Insight helped two clients adjust to new shopping patterns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic through cloud-based solutions powered by Microsoft Azure. Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year – Insight Australia works in lockstep with Microsoft’s solution assessment team to help clients accelerate their journey to the cloud, including 34 solution assessments for organizations spanning education, healthcare, public sector, manufacturing and resources. In one such instance, Insight assisted a Western Australia university in the design, planning, implementation, migration and deployment of workloads into Azure. By moving 99% of the university’s workloads to the cloud, the institution gained the flexibility to scale to meet changing demands, particularly as online learning became a necessity in recent months.

“ We are proud of our unique value in helping our customers to achieve more with their IT investments and accelerate their cloud adoption with a solution assessment approach. We are excited to continue to be an agile partner for Microsoft’s global and local teams, at the forefront of innovating our offers, solutions and knowledge sharing to drive meaningful business value for our clients to achieve their transformation goals,” said Mike Morgan, vice president and managing director, Insight APAC.

Globally, Insight maintains 15 Microsoft Gold and three Microsoft Silver competencies spanning application development and integration, data analytics, cloud platform management, workload migration, and workforce mobility optimization. Last year, Insight earned Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status, certifying the company’s ability as a super solution integrator. The company recently gained Microsoft Advanced Specializations for Azure in the areas of Windows Server and SQL Server Migration, Kubernetes, Data Warehouse Migration, and Modernization of Web Applications.

Microsoft will recognize award winners and finalists in 49 global partner categories at the first-ever digital Microsoft Inspire, July 21-22. The Microsoft Canada winners will be announced during the Canada keynote on July 20.

Learn more about how Insight partners with Microsoft on cloud, software and hardware solutions for all industries here. For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

