Infinitum Electric Announces First Product Shipment from Line of Revolutionary Electric Motors

Highest-efficiency, IoT-enabled electric motor to power commercial HVAC fans for more sustainable heating and cooling

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infinitum Electric, creator of the breakthrough printed circuit board (PCB) motor, today announced the first product shipment from its revolutionary line of IoT-enabled electric motors to Comefri USA, a leading HVAC fan original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Twenty-five trillion kilowatt hours of electricity are consumed per year, of which 45 percent is consumed by electric motors. This leaves a significant opportunity for many industries, including HVAC, to develop or replace machines using traditional motors with more efficient electric motors, which consume far less energy. Infinitum Electric is enabling this transition with its IEs series of motors.

The company’s IEs205 10 horsepower motor will be used by Comefri to power more efficient, space-saving commercial plenum fans used in commercial and industrial buildings to deliver more sustainable heating and cooling airflow and help fight climate change.

Infinitum Electric’s award-winning electric motors meet the industry’s highest standards for efficiency and are significantly quieter than the competition. By replacing traditional iron and copper wire winding components with an IoT-enabled circuit board, Infinitum Electric motors are not only smaller, quieter and up to 50% lighter, but they have fewer structural requirements than others on the market. Additionally, the motor’s cloud-connected IoT capabilities enable remote monitoring of key operational data, such as power, speed and temperature for superior smart building and HVAC equipment intelligence. Over-the-air software updates to motors also enable customers to benefit from new features and enhance existing efficiency and operations.

“ Infinitum Electric’s motor provides Comefri USA’s independent design team with access to the latest high horsepower, integrated control, EC motor technology for projects of all sizes, in a robust, and field repairable package,” said Sylvie Braun, COO of Comefri. “ We’re excited to lead the way in innovative, environmentally-responsible HVAC design and look forward to the impact it will have in the marketplace.”

Unlike 20 week lead times required by other motor competitors, Infinitum Electric’s motors can be manufactured with common printed circuit board (PCB) technology, drastically reducing the cost and complexity involved in motor manufacturing. Once production is fully ramped, Infinitum Electric’s standard lead time will be less than six weeks.

“ Much like an LED light bulb, our next-generation, integrated electric motors help HVAC customers like Comefri stand out as the planet’s most sustainable choice to power the world’s heating and cooling systems,” said Ben Schuler, founder and CEO of Infinitum Electric. “ In addition to being the responsible choice for our environment, they contribute to a much lower cost of ownership over time. We’re thrilled to achieve this major milestone of shipping our first product and look forward to ramping up production to deliver a myriad of units in the coming years for customers in the HVAC, home appliance, electric vehicle and other industries.”

To learn more about Infinitum Electric’s IEs series of motors and how they can impact your industry, contact them at info@infinitumelectric.com or visit the company’s product webpage here.

About Infinitum Electric

Infinitum Electric was born in 2016 by founders with decades of experience and a deep understanding of how electrification will impact the world. With 45 percent of the world’s energy consumed by traditional electric motors, Infinitum Electric’s mission is simple: POWER MORE WITH LESS. The company’s patented PCB stator technology forever changes the electrification landscape, allowing for smarter, lighter and quieter electric motors and generators with unparalleled efficiency and durability.

Contacts

Erin Gilmore



Activate PR on behalf of Infinitum Electric



egilmore@activateprmktg.com

512-466-4559