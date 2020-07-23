Immersion to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on August 6, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IMMR–Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after market close.

The company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). To participate in the live call, analysts and investors should dial 800-353-6461 (conference ID: 9607970) at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available until 8:00 p.m. ET on August 11, 2020, by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering the conference ID: 9607970. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available from the “Events & Presentations” page of Immersion’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.immersion.com/news-and-events.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. Immersion is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Immersion, and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(IMMR – C)

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Aaron Akerman



Immersion Corporation



514-987-9800 ext. 5110



aakerman@immersion.com