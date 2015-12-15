HyperX Announces GG Collection of Original Apparel
HyperX Kicks Off Initial GG Collection with Champion® Athleticwear
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced its first original apparel collection, featuring Champion® Athleticwear. Designed by HyperX and manufactured in collaboration with Champion® Athleticwear, the GG Collection is intended to provide gamers a stylish way to display their passion. The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and a coordinating face mask.1
The new GG Collection took its inspiration from the common term of encouragement, “Good Game”, which gamers often use as a mark of good sportsmanship and acknowledgement of fun after a competitive match. The clean, minimalistic design of the new GG Collection was crafted to provide fans with a stylish and functional way to proudly showcase their HyperX fandom while expressing a message of respect and positivity.
“We are excited to announce HyperX’s first apparel release with the introduction of the HyperX GG Collection,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX. “We wanted to offer HyperX fans an accessible line of clothing and accessories that allow them to express themselves and their passion.”
The GG Collection features diverse apparel selections, including a hoodie based on the Champion Powerblend® hoodie design, a classic 100 percent cotton tee, a stretch fit hat, a stretch fit flat bill hat, and a matching face mask. The collection is available in a range of colors synonymous with the HyperX brand and available in many sizes. HyperX softgoods will unite under the principle of providing accessibly priced, functional style to gamers of all types. HyperX fans can look forward to new collections with refreshed designs over time.
Availability
The HyperX Apparel – GG Collection is available exclusively in the U.S. through HyperX’s Online Shop. For more information on the HyperX Apparel – GG Collection, please visit the HyperX Apparel product page.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.
HyperX Apparel – GG Collection Specification
PowerBlend Hoodie
Champion Powerblend® Fleece Hoodie
Front pouch pockets with bar tacks for durability
Two-ply hood with matching drawstrings
Body: 9 oz. 50% cotton/50% polyester
Rib: 49% cotton/49% polyester/2% spandex
Colors: Black, Grey, Red
Sizes S – 2XL
Cotton Tee
Champion Cotton Short Sleeve Tee
Taped crew neck
Set-in sleeve
Tag free
Body: 5.2 oz; 100% cotton
Colors: Black, Grey, Red, White
Sizes S – 2XL
Hat (Stretch Fit Flat Bill)
Champion Stretch Fit Flat Bill Hat
Fitted
Lightweight
Moisture-wicking
Six panel with laser cut design for breathability
Material: 97% polyester/3% spandex woven
Colors: White/Black
One size fits all
Hat (Stretch Fit)
Champion Stretch Fit Hat
Six panel, structured, mid-profile
Sewn eyelets
Interior sweatband
Material: 97% cotton/ 3% spandex
Colors: Black, White
One size fits all
Face Mask
Champion UltraFuse Face Mask
Elastic ear loops
Medium weight, 1-ply smooth, breathable knit fabric
Material: 85% polyester/ 15% spandex
Colors: Black
One size fits all
1 This cloth facemask is to be used to help control the spread of COVID-19. This face mask is not a surgical face mask which provides liquid barrier protection. This cloth face mask should not be used:
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, two million keyboards and one million mice worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.
Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx
