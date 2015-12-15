HyperX Adds Blue Mechanical Switches to Alloy Origins Core Gaming Keyboard Lineup

HyperX Now Shipping Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Reliable HyperX Blue Switches and Minimalistic Design for Gaming Setups and Home Offices

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced it is now shipping the HyperX Alloy Origins™ Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard featuring HyperX Blue mechanical switches. Built for performance and longevity, HyperX Blue mechanical switches offer a shorter actuation point and 80 million click rating to meet gaming and work from home needs. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core tenkeyless keyboard features a minimalistic, compact design with RGB backlit keys to enhance home offices and PC gaming setups. HyperX blue switches are favored by gamers that like clicky key sounds and operating action.





Alloy Origins Core is built with a full aircraft-grade aluminum body for durability and stability, plus a space-saving tenkeyless layout to maximize desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. Alloy Origins Core features RGB backlit keys with exposed LED for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels to enhance gaming, day or night. The USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is also detachable.

“HyperX is excited to add HyperX Blue mechanical switches to the Alloy Origins Core lineup,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “Alloy Origins Core was designed specifically for TKL keyboard fans. Adding the new HyperX Blue switches alongside the existing red switch version allows gamers to choose their preferred switch type while receiving the top performance, reliability and style inherent in keyboards with HyperX-branded switches.”

Alloy Origins Core keyboards feature Custom Game Mode, allowing users to manage which keys are enabled and disabled. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the macro library and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect height and angle positioning. With on-board memory, users may save up to three Alloy Origins profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. The software also offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable per-key lighting effects.1 Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover.

Availability

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Blue switches is available for $89.99 MSRP through the HyperX U.S. Shop. For more information on the HyperX Alloy Origins Core global availability, please visit the HyperX Alloy Origins Core product page.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

Alloy Origins Core Specifications: Part Number HX-KB7BLX-US English (US) HX-KB7BLX-RU Russian HX-KB7BLX-BR Portuguese (BR) HX-KB7BLX-KO Korean HX-KB7BLX-TH Thai Keyboard Switch HyperX Type Mechanical Backlight DIP RGB LED Light effects Per key RGB lighting1 and 5 brightness levels. On board memory 3 profiles Connection type USB Type-C to USB Type-A Anti-ghosting 100% anti-ghosting Key rollover N-key mode LED indicator Yes Media control Yes Game Mode Yes OS compatibility Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7 Key Switches Switch HyperX Blue Switch Operation Style Clicky Actuation Force 50g Key Travel Distance 1.8 mm Total Travel 3.8 mm Life Span (Keystrokes) 80 million Cable Type Detachable, Braided USB Cable Length 1.8 m Dimensions Width 360.0 mm Depth 132.5 mm Height 34.5 mm Weight (Keyboard and cable) 900 g 1Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, two million keyboards and one million mice worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

