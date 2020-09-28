HSB Total Cyber™ Adds New Coverages for Small and Mid-Size Businesses

Enhancements for HSB Total Cyber™ Include:

Payment for Losses from System Outages

Improvements to Computer Systems Following a Cyber Attack

Misdirected Payments Resulting from Computer Fraud

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HSB–HSB Total Cyber™, which provides cyber insurance and loss prevention services for small and mid-size businesses, has been expanded with new coverages for computer attacks, data system upgrades, and system failures from unintentional computer outages, HSB announced today.

As new cyber threats emerge, HSB Total Cyber™ coverage has been expanded with several new coverages, including:

System Failure for business income loss resulting from unintentional computer system outages, not from a computer attack, lasting more than eight hours.

Future Loss Avoidance for improvements to a customer’s computer system following an attack to help prevent future losses.

Computer Fraud resulting in payments being misdirected

“The loss of essential business information and systems can result in financial loss and even ruin,” said Timothy Zeilman, vice president for HSB, part of Munich Re. “Data security is critical, and every business should keep up with the latest protections for evolving cyber risks.”

HSB Total Cyber,™ available to U.S.-based small and mid-size businesses through independent insurance agents and brokers, helps pay the costs to prevent, investigate, defend and recover from cyber-attacks, extortion, fraud and other cyber-crimes.

The coverage provides a range of free or discounted legal and technical loss prevention services, including consulting on cyber risks, cybersecurity improvements, employee training, and compliance resources to help meet contract and regulatory obligations.

HSB Total Cyber™ claims service is provided by an experienced team and is strengthened by partnerships with industry-recognized legal, forensic and cybersecurity organizations, offering 24/7 response to cyber events such as data breach, identity theft and computer attacks.

