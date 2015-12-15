HSB and CCAT Partner to Explore Additive Manufacturing Technologies

Additive Manufacturing is industrial 3D printing at scale

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3dprinting–HSB, a leading provider of specialty insurance and technology, and the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology today announced a partnership to explore ways to reduce the risk of adopting Additive Manufacturing technologies for industrial applications.

A multi-year agreement between HSB and CCAT includes access to its Advanced Manufacturing Center, Advanced Composite Center, and training facilities in East Hartford, Conn., where CCAT works with industries worldwide for applied research and development.

“Additive Manufacturing is bringing innovation to the way our customers make and use parts and products,” said John Riggs, senior vice president of HSB Applied Technology Solutions. “We are excited to be working with a leading-edge technology organization, such as CCAT, to help advance technology adoption in the marketplace as we develop ways to reduce risk throughout the manufacturing value chain.”

New technologies increase efficiency and competitiveness

Additive Manufacturing, which includes 3D printing and other emerging technologies, uses Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software and machine equipment in a layer-upon-layer printing approach. The process utilizes materials such as metals, polymers, powders and gels to fabricate products that are lighter, stronger and more complex in design for aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, automotive, medical device, and many other industrial applications.

“Additive manufacturing technologies and the data-driven principles of Industry 4.0 and 5.0 will drive manufacturing technology companies forward in the years ahead,” said Ron Angelo, president and chief executive officer of CCAT. “HSB is executing at the forefront of these technologies to provide risk mitigation strategies across multiple industries. CCAT’s work with HSB is an example of how technology can be applied to increase efficiency and competitiveness in a global market.”

HSB and CCAT collaborate with companies around the world

HSB, which delivers solutions including Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence technologies through HSB Applied Technology Solutions, is the exclusive insurance partner of CCAT.

HSB and CCAT will work to investigate and demonstrate multi-purpose applications of technologies, such as additive and subtractive manufacturing, robotics, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence, and evaluate strategies to help reduce the risk to industries when adopting these important technologies.

CCAT has collaborated with large and small companies across multiple industries around the world, including Fortune 500 corporations, 30 federal and state entities, and over 1,100 supply chain companies, as well as academia and state and local governments to deliver technical solutions to complex challenges.

