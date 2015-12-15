HD-PLC Alliance Develops Its Global Activities in High-speed Power Line Communications and High-speed Wired Communications

A Joint Webinar with IEEE SA will be held in March, A Global Website has been launched

FUKUOKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hdplc–Last year, HD-PLC Alliance *1, Fukuoka, Japan (Alliance) launched the “Global Strategy Preparatory Office”, a new ad-hoc working group, to support the advancement of IoT migration which is leading to a dramatic growth of the needs for high-speed PLC in various systems such as smart-meter, factory-automation (FA), building-automation (BA), solar power generation, smart-streetlight, smarter-city, smarter-home, etc.

The Alliance announces today several initiatives as part of the development of its global activities.

First, the Alliance will hold an HD-PLC *2 global web seminar (webinar) jointly with IEEE SA*3 on coming Thursday, 18th March to showcase its ecosystem footprint.

Event title: [IEEE SA And HD-PLC Alliance Webinar March 2021]



Home Networking, Industrial and Building Automation through HD-PLC (High Speed Powerline Communication)

Topics covered/Agenda: HD-PLC technology and Standards, Building Automation, Industrial Case Studies, In-home systems, Internet of Things (IoT), HD-PLC licensing program

Presenter: IEEE 1901 Working Group Chair, Panasonic, MegaChips, Alliance Chair and Manager

The official website has been completely renewed in February this year and the Alliance has increased its presence on the SNS site such as Facebook, LinkedIn to disseminate more information globally.

The Alliance will actively contribute to the activities of global standardization in cooperation with IEEE despite of COVID-19 disaster these days.

Since its establishment in 2007, the Alliance has carried out global activities in Europe, U.S.A, Asia to expand and spread HD-PLC and to ensure interoperability. As a result, the global IEEE Standard 1901*4 was approved in 2010, adopting HD-PLC as core technology. “The IEEE 1901 standard is the FIRST standard that converted scattered initiatives into a profitable industry offering assurance of interoperability to users” said Jean-Philippe Faure, IEEE 1901 Working Group Chair.

In 2012 the HD-PLC technology was adopted in the Chinese national standard GB/T 29265.305-2012 *5. Additionally, U.S. standard ANSI/CTA 709.8 LON HD-PLC*6, based on IEEE std 1901, has been approved in 2020. This shows that HD-PLC is broadly recognized as one of most popular global High-speed Power Line Communication standard.

The Alliance has continuously contributed and will continue to contribute to the evolution of the IEEE 1901 standard. “The continuous development of amendments within the IEEE 1901 Working Group consolidates the technology, inspires new uses in new sectors – LON standard – and expands the PLC market to new generations of products.” continued Jean-Philippe Faure. The last achievement was the publication of IEEE Std 1901-2020.

Note:

The unincorporated association founded by Panasonic Corporation in 2017, which aims to expand and increase the use of HD-PLC and ensure interoperability between equipment with built-in HD-PLC. An abbreviation for “High Definition Power Line Communication” originally. HD-PLC™ or HD-PLC™ mark is a registered trademark or trademark of Panasonic Corporation in Japan and in other countries. The IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, U.S.A) Standards Association. The global standard on high-speed Power Line Communication that adopted HD-PLC as core technology in 2010. The latest revision, IEEE 1901 std-2020, has been published in January 2021.



https://standards.ieee.org/standard/1901-2020.html IGRS (a communication industry organization in China), the Alliance, Panasonic, etc. worked for this standardization together. It was approved in 2012. American National Standards Institute (ANSI) approved as American National Standard (ANS).

