Haug Partners LLP Welcomes New Partners Sheila Mortazavi and Mark Chapman

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Haug Partners LLP is excited to welcome Sheila Mortazavi and Mark Chapman as partners in its New York office effective January 1, 2021. Sheila and Mark are both experienced patent litigators who join the firm from Hunton Andrews Kurth (after Hunton absorbed the lawyers of Kenyon & Kenyon, where Sheila and Mark were also partners). The addition of Sheila and Mark will further strengthen the firm’s patent litigation experience and expertise in several key technical industries, including the automotive and technology fields.

Sheila Mortazavi is a nationally recognized Intellectual Property patent attorney, and was named one of only 38 Women of Influence by the New York Business Journal in 2018 as well as one of the Top Women in Law by the New York Law Journal in 2016. Sheila handles all phases of the Intellectual Property lifecycle – procurement, enforcement, advising clients on litigation strategy, transfer of rights, and negotiation of licenses.

Sheila has extensive experience litigating cases in both federal and state courts, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), and the International Trade Commission (ITC). Her practice has covered a wide range of industries including consumer electronics, manufacturing processes, computer hardware and software, telecommunications, automotive components and systems, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Sheila has counseled global companies as well as smaller start-up companies and entrepreneurs.

Mark Chapman has over twenty years of experience litigating patent cases, primarily for technology, automotive, aerospace and medical device clients. In addition to litigating in district courts and the ITC, Mark has also represented clients in inter partes reviews and inter partes reexaminations in the PTAB, as well as patent appeals to the Federal Circuit from both courts and the PTAB. Mark has also coordinated and supported foreign patent litigation, working with patent litigation counsel in Canada and Europe.

Mark has extensive experience litigating patent cases in the automotive field, including cases that involved a wide variety of automotive safety and other systems. Mark also has substantial experience litigating patent cases in the technology field, including cases that involved a variety of consumer electronic technologies.

Ed Haug, Chairman of the Firm had this to say about Sheila and Mark’s addition: “As we start the new year in 2021, we are very excited to welcome Sheila Mortazavi and Mark Chapman as our two newest partners in the Firm. Both Sheila and Mark not only have impressive credentials, but have enjoyed a track record of very successful litigations for global companies including Toyota, Airbus, Sony, Kawasaki and Bosch. We look forward to the future as we continue to expand our partnership in all areas of technology.”

Haug Partners LLP is a national law firm that provides integrated, multidisciplinary legal services in the areas of Intellectual Property, FDA law, and antitrust and commercial transactions. The firm has offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston.

